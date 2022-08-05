Vince Carter Confirms Kyle Lowry Tried To Get Him Back On The Raptors Before He Retired
"We was working on trying to get that done."
Whether you think of Kyle Lowry or Vince Carter as the GOAT of the Raptors, you have to admit, it would've been pretty damn cool to see them join forces.
And it almost happened, folks.
The NBA stars recently sat down to talk about the failed team-up during an episode of The VC Show With Vince Carter,which saw Lowry open up about his campaign to get Carter back in Toronto.
"I tried to get Vince back with us," Lowry said. "I was like one of the biggest advocates to try to get him back in Toronto, and Vince was all in, so you people don't think this wasn't all in coming back to Toronto. It's bogus. He was, he was. We was working on trying to get that done," Lowry said.
Judging by the two's longstanding friendship and Lowry's well-documented love for the city, it's not surprising that he wanted Vince back.
So, what happened? The whole thing remains pretty vague, with the Miami Heat point guard blaming some unknown "business" for getting in the way of the talks.
Carter, who played for the Raptors from 1998 to 2004, retired in 2020, meaning in some alternative universe, he could've linked back up with Toronto and helped them score their 2019 championship.
But, alas, it was never meant to be, with Lowry himself leaving Toronto for Miami during the 2021 offseason.
Honestly, it's probably a good thing it never happened, as the team's bromance levels are already off the charts, and it's not sustainable. DeRozan, Lowry, and Carter could've all been on one team. Too much.