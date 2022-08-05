NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto raptors

Vince Carter Confirms Kyle Lowry Tried To Get Him Back On The Raptors Before He Retired

"We was working on trying to get that done."

Toronto Staff Writer
Kyle Lowry and Vince Carter going for an embrace. Right: The CN Tower

Kyle Lowry and Vince Carter going for an embrace. Right: The CN Tower

@raptors | Instagram, Google Maps

Whether you think of Kyle Lowry or Vince Carter as the GOAT of the Raptors, you have to admit, it would've been pretty damn cool to see them join forces.

And it almost happened, folks.

The NBA stars recently sat down to talk about the failed team-up during an episode of The VC Show With Vince Carter,which saw Lowry open up about his campaign to get Carter back in Toronto.

"I tried to get Vince back with us," Lowry said. "I was like one of the biggest advocates to try to get him back in Toronto, and Vince was all in, so you people don't think this wasn't all in coming back to Toronto. It's bogus. He was, he was. We was working on trying to get that done," Lowry said.

Judging by the two's longstanding friendship and Lowry's well-documented love for the city, it's not surprising that he wanted Vince back.

So, what happened? The whole thing remains pretty vague, with the Miami Heat point guard blaming some unknown "business" for getting in the way of the talks.

Carter, who played for the Raptors from 1998 to 2004, retired in 2020, meaning in some alternative universe, he could've linked back up with Toronto and helped them score their 2019 championship.

But, alas, it was never meant to be, with Lowry himself leaving Toronto for Miami during the 2021 offseason.

Honestly, it's probably a good thing it never happened, as the team's bromance levels are already off the charts, and it's not sustainable. DeRozan, Lowry, and Carter could've all been on one team. Too much.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...