Kyle Lowry Is Having A Toronto Street Named After Him & The Ceremony Is Next Week
The GROAT is being honoured.
Raptors fans rejoice! Kyle Lowry, the GROAT himself, is getting a street named after him in Don Mills, and the ceremony is happening next week.
On Monday, June 13, "Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong and Andrew De Gasperis of Aspen Ridge Homes will announce eight new street names for Don Mills Crossing" in a ceremony recognizing people who have made outstanding contributions to Toronto.
The former Raptors street will fittingly be named "Kyle Lowry Road."
"Kyle Lowry made his impact on Toronto from 2012-2021 when he played basketball for the Toronto Raptors," a press release reads. "A star player during the 2019 NBA Championship, he is known for his tenacity and instinct on the court."
"Kyle's leadership and sportsmanship earned him the respect and love of Torontonians, from new basketball audiences to diehard fans. He has received many NBA awards and honours," it adds.
Out of the eight individuals receiving the honour, Lowry is the only non-resident. So instead, he is being celebrated for "bringing a major league championship for the city."
Don Mills Crossing is a 60-acre site situated at the northeast corner of Don Mills and Eglinton. An ongoing construction effort by the city aims to turn the area into a hub by building residential, office, and retail buildings.
The massive plot of land will also feature parks, open spaces, and the largest community centre in Toronto.
This isn't the first time the beloved basketball icon has been honoured by the city.
On April 3, 2022, Mayor John Tory proclaimed Kyle Lowry Day in Toronto.
"Kyle Lowry is one of the greatest Raptors players of all time and has proven over his career in Toronto that he will always be a champion of our great city," the mayor wrote in the declaration.
