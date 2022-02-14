So Many Canadian Celebs Attended The Super Bowl & Here's What They Got Up To (PHOTOS)
Let's go sports!
One of the biggest nights in American sports just took place and Canadian celebs showed up to cheer on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl.
While the Rams ultimately won the game with a score of 23-20, it looks like the winner wasn't an issue for Will Ferrell who attended the game in B.C. Lions gear and posed for pics with his buddy Ryan Reynolds.
"Will keeps asking me why there’s a fourth down," Reynolds captioned an Instagram post, which is a reference to the fact that American football has four downs while Canadian's only have three.
It's unclear why exactly Ferrell was dressed up in Lions gear, but given that Reynolds is from Vancouver, perhaps it's some sort of inside joke between the two!
Another famous Canadian face in the form of Shawn Mendes was also at the game on Sunday, February 13.
Former One Direction singer Niall Horan posted a shot of the two artists on his Insta story, which Mendes then shared on his.
While Horan made it clear he was backing the Rams, Mendes didn't share which team he was rooting for. Instead, he seemed to generally just be enjoying himself as he posted shots of the game and the people he was with to his 'gram.
As well as showing up to the actual game, several other Canadians have been involved in the Super Bowl in general.
Drake put down quite a bit of money on the game in L.A.'s favour, one of which specifically involved Odell Beckham Jr. — who the rapper is friendly with.
He took to his main Insta grid to share some appreciation for the team and his friend.
"Lol I was gon get u ur money brother," Beckham commented on the post. "Cherish this forever."
That's not all either, as so many Canadian faces also showed up in Super Bowl ads. Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jim Carrey and Seth Rogen all made brief appearances during the commercials. You love to see it!
