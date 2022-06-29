NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto restaurants

A Cinematic Dining Experience Is Happening In Toronto & The Show Takes Place On Your Plate

You can dine in a "French wine cellar."

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Le Petit Chef dining experience.

Le Petit Chef dining experience.

@le.petitchef | Instagram

This experience coming to Toronto brings a whole new meaning to "dinner and a show." Le Petit Chef is an immersive, cinematic feast that's opening in Richmond Hill on July 4.

Taking place at the Jokers Comedy Club & Theatre, the dining experience features 3D Mapping Technology to bring the table and your plate to life.

Animations will move around your plate, immersing you in a whole other world. The event features "the world's smallest chef" who is created through video effects. The tiny chef bustles around the table, and you can watch him "preparing your meal" with the help of 3D cinema.

When it comes time for the food to be served, the show moves to the background so you an enjoy your meal. There are five courses in total, and you can expect the little chef to return to the table between courses.

You can indulge in dishes like smoked chicken and wild forest mushroom risotto, filet mignon au poivre, and crème brûlée from a preselected menu. There are also vegetarian and children's menus available.

The entire feast takes place in a private dining room called "Le Cellier," which will sweep you away to a French wine cellar.

The experience lasts about 90 to 110 minutes and will run until the fall. Tickets are available online, so if you're looking for a unique way to enjoy dinner and a show, this might be up your alley.

Le Petit Chef

Le Petit Chef dining experience.

Courtesty of Jokers Comedy Club & Theatre

Price: $129.99 per adult

When: Opening July 4, 2022

Address: 115 York Blvd., Richmond Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go:

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...