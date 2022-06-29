A Cinematic Dining Experience Is Happening In Toronto & The Show Takes Place On Your Plate
You can dine in a "French wine cellar."
This experience coming to Toronto brings a whole new meaning to "dinner and a show." Le Petit Chef is an immersive, cinematic feast that's opening in Richmond Hill on July 4.
Taking place at the Jokers Comedy Club & Theatre, the dining experience features 3D Mapping Technology to bring the table and your plate to life.
Animations will move around your plate, immersing you in a whole other world. The event features "the world's smallest chef" who is created through video effects. The tiny chef bustles around the table, and you can watch him "preparing your meal" with the help of 3D cinema.
When it comes time for the food to be served, the show moves to the background so you an enjoy your meal. There are five courses in total, and you can expect the little chef to return to the table between courses.
You can indulge in dishes like smoked chicken and wild forest mushroom risotto, filet mignon au poivre, and crème brûlée from a preselected menu. There are also vegetarian and children's menus available.
The entire feast takes place in a private dining room called "Le Cellier," which will sweep you away to a French wine cellar.
The experience lasts about 90 to 110 minutes and will run until the fall. Tickets are available online, so if you're looking for a unique way to enjoy dinner and a show, this might be up your alley.
Le Petit Chef
Le Petit Chef dining experience.
Courtesty of Jokers Comedy Club & Theatre
Price: $129.99 per adult
When: Opening July 4, 2022
Address: 115 York Blvd., Richmond Hill, ON
