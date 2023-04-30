These Are Some Of Canada's Most Expensive Restaurants & They Look Fancy As Heck (PHOTOS)
Good food doesn’t always come cheap!💰
Want to really treat yourself?
If you love good food and don’t mind splurging on the best of the best, you have wondered where the most expensive restaurants in Canada are.
With menus and prices constantly changing, we decided to ask our favourite AI bot, ChatGPT, for its expertise on the topic.
When asked "What are the most expensive restaurants in Canada?" the bot came up with a detailed list that it says is based on "research and analysis of various sources, including online reviews, food and travel guides."
However, it also give a pretty pointed disclaimer that its knowledge cutoff was in 2021, so any spots that have opened since or that have recently upped their prices will not be included.
So, here are some of Canada's most lavish and expensive restaurants, according to ChatGPT — and what's on their fancy-as-heck menus.
Toqué! — Montreal
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Québécois, fine wine
Address: 900 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's regularly named among the best restaurants in the world, so it should probably come as no surprise that ChatGPT says Toqué! is also among the priciest in Canada.
The Montreal establishment is something of a gold standard when it comes to fine dining in the city. Not only does it have a prime location in Old Montreal, the dining space is pretty classy, complete with a huge wine cellar that you could probably get lost in.
The main courses feature dishes like activated charcoal seafood linguine, Angus beef strip loin or duck confit -- and will easily set you back $40 to $60 per dish.
Alternatively, you could get a little adventurous and try out a luxe seven-course tasting menu. The price? Just $182 per person, with a wine pairing costing extra.
Alo — Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern French
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This prestigious restaurant recently snagged a Michelin star so it's understandable this spot is charging high prices.
This French resto is generally considered pretty exclusive and getting a reservation there is no mean feat, with bookings that require a deposit releasing in two-month blocks and selling out rather quickly.
If you manage to get a much-coveted reservation, the restaurant is famous for its blind tasting menus — priced at a humble $225 per guest.
Joe Beef — Montreal
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 2491 Notre-Dame St W, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Joe Beef is easily one of the most popular restaurants in Montreal, with celebs like Joe Rogan and the late Anthony Bourdain apparently raving about it once upon a time.
If you're wondering what the fuss is all about, the decadent French restaurant is known for some truly exquisite seafood and meat.
While their menu and prices aren't up on their website as of now, TripAdvisor gives it four dollar signs, with prices ranging from $25 to $100 per dish.
Langdon Hall — Cambridge
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal, wild produce
Address: 1 Langdon Dr, Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want an overnight stay along with your fancy meal then listen up, because Ontario's Langdon Hall also made ChatGPT's final list.
The country house, hotel and spa apparently boasts one of the most luxe -- and expensive -- dining experiences in the country.
Evening mains will easily set you back $40 to $60 per person, but it might just worth it if you're into sampling dishes like the Beverly Creek lamb or their famous Chantecler chicken.
Canoe — Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 66 Wellington St W 54th floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canoe, which prides itself on making dishes "reflective of our country's diversity," also offers a special eight-course tasting menu by its executive chef Ron McKinlay.
Described as "a culinary voyage through the Great White North," there are dishes like Atlantic oyster and cured bison, venison tartare, and lobster tail to tuck into.
This is all great, as long as you don't mind putting down $185 per person, with a wine pairing costing extra.
Hawksworth Restaurant — Vancouver
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pacific Northwest, fine wines
Address: 801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This B.C. spot frequently appears in best dining lists around the world, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to find it here.
Tucked away in the prestigious Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Hawksworth Restaurant is a seriously chic restaurant helmed by chef David Hawksworth.
Main menu items range from $40 to $70 per person, while Chef David's taster menu will set you back just under $100 per person for five courses. Wine pairings will cost an additional $65 per person.
Scaramouche — Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern French
Address: 1 Benvenuto Pl, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This French restaurant has been serving Toronto's discerning palates for over 40 years and offers some seriously delectable-looking French cuisine.
You'll have to shell out $55 for the lobster or $53 for the rack of lamb, but most of their entrees are in the $40s range (which honestly is quite reasonable going by this list's standards).
There you have it, Canada! There are plenty of options to treat yourself to the good life (if you have the bucks for it, of course).
Meanwhile, if you want something a bit more off-the-radar, two Canadian spots were recently featured among North America's best secret restaurants — and they are truly hidden in plain sight!