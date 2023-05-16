The Best Restaurants In Canada Have Been Revealed & The Top 10 Look So Drool-Worthy
Calling all foodies!
If you love good food, then how about treating yourself to a meal in any of the best restaurants in Canada?
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2023 just got released, and this year the top spots are seriously dreamy culinary destinations that promise to make your taste buds dance with joy.
This year, there have been "more judges that ever" according to Jacob Richler, the editor-in-chief of the publication, who noted that this is the first time since 2019 that the restaurants reviewed were operating at full stride post-pandemic.
The ranking was carefully compiled by a team of 135 judges using a meticulous evaluation method and specialized software. Only the crème de la crème have been featured, suggesting an unforgettable dining experience in each and every spot.
Intrigued yet? Well, here are the top 10 restaurants featured as part of the top 100 list. And FYI -- you might want to bookmark this page for future hunger pangs!
Mon Lapin
A cabbage & whitefish dish from Mon Lapin.
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 150 Rue Saint-Zotique East, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming Montreal restaurant managed to move up the ranking this year and nab the top spot, after being named in 6th position in 2022.
And it's easy to see why this honour is well-deserved. With its farm-focused cuisine and an impressive array of wines, this restaurant is a true culinary gem that's well-known among Quebecers.
"Mon Lapin" also translates to "my rabbit" in English -- so don't be too surprised to find a playful ambiance within the restaurant, with a subtle bunny theme in play!
Alo
A wagyu tart from Alo.
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beloved Toronto institution continues to shine as one of the favorites on the list, maintaining its reputation after securing the second spot last year.
Tucked away in Downtown Toronto, the restaurant's cuisine is "internationally inspired and celebrates the finest in seasonal ingredients."
For daring and adventurous food enthusiasts, ALO also offers a blind multi-course tasting menu for $225 per guest. However, be sure to plan ahead and make your reservation well in advance, because seats are known to sell out fast!
Published on Main
A dish from Published on Main.
@published.on.main | Instagram
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3593 Main St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant also featured on last year's list, at the number one position at that.
Although it may have gracefully transitioned to the third spot, this spot remains an absolute must-visit for several reasons.
The interior is inspired by traditional 18th-century English coffeehouses, with two distinct areas, a light front space with green tones and natural cane, and a rear dining room for more intimate meals.
Meanwhile, the menu is wildly whimsical. Expect to find dishes like bee pollen milk buns, Aebleskiver (a Danish donut with herbs) and cured hiramasa in a white elderflower ponzu sauce. Yum!
Edulis
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 169 Niagara St, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming restaurant can easily be distinguished thanks to its bright red walls and flower-filled patio that's bound to be popular in summer.
Edulis deserves a special mention for its commitment to crafting everything from scratch and sourcing the finest ingredients, ensuring a one-of-a-kind local dining experience.
One of the highlights of Edulis is its ever-evolving menu, which is constantly changing to showcase the ingredients of the moment, with a focus on seafood, vegetables and wild mushrooms.
The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette
Dry-Aged Nubian Goat from The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette.
@restaurant_pearlmorissette | Instagram
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3953 Jordan Rd, Jordan Station, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale dining destination is known for offering seasonal chef's tasting menus.
What sets this place apart is its commitment to sourcing local ingredients and infusing French influences into each dish, which showcases some of the very best of gourmet dining.
St. Lawrence
Halibut with radishes, stinging nettles & citrus-smoked butter sauce from St. Lawrence.
@stlawrencerestaurant | Instagram
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 269 Powell St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This très upscale eatery in Vancouver offers a "marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois."
Chef owner J-C Poirier's famous restaurant is also known for serving up an impressive selection signature cocktails, if it's more than just good food you're after.
Langdon Hall
A dish from Langdon Hall.
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: If it's seasonal and regional cuisine you've been dreaming of, it's hard to beat this -- and Langdon Hall has consistently made its mark, securing a spot on last year's list as well.
The team behind Canada's 100 Best Restaurants applauded the restaurant again in 2023, noting that "many of the restaurant’s ingredients are harvested from the property’s kitchen gardens and the surrounding Carolinian forest."
That means fresh, seasonal ingredients and flavours -- all year around!
Beba
Cheeseburger empanadas from Beba.
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3900 Rue Éthel, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a small but bustling neighbourhood eatery located in Verdun, a borough of the city of Montreal.
But there's a lot of great stuff to unpack over at Beba, which serves up Argentinean fare.
One of the standout features of the restaurant is its empanadas, which boast intriguing and ever-changing fillings.
What's more, with empanadas priced at an affordable $8, this spot might also be one of the most affordable restaurants to make this list -- proving that exceptional culinary experiences need not break the bank!
AnnaLena
Crab and scallop roulade from AnnaLena.
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1809 W 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Discover the newest addition to the top 10 list this year -- AnnaLena.
This unassuming but classy restaurant, tucked away in the heart of Kitsilano in Vancouver, recently won a Michelin star, so you know its spot here is well-deserved.
It serves a tasting menu that changes by the month, with dishes that are as intriguing as they are good looking.
Each is meticulously crafted to excite not only your taste buds, but your eyes too!
Kissa Tanto
A booth at Kissa Tanto.
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 263 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Kissa Tanto is another recently-welcomed addition to the top 10 list.
Located in Vancouver, this quirky restaurant presents a quirky fusion concept that combines the best of Italian and Japanese cuisines in a space inspired by 1960s Tokyo jazz cafes.
The menu features a range of creative dishes, from the carne cruda to the pickle plate to the charcoal udon, and the blend of flavors and textures will likely take your taste buds on a pretty remarkable journey
From upscale establishments to hidden gems, each restaurant on this top-ten list has earned its place through the art of creating truly memorable meals.
Whether you're a food enthusiast, an adventurous diner, or just want to try something new, these restaurants are waiting to show you just how good Canada's thriving culinary scene really is!