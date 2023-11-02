Canada's Top 10 Best New Restaurants For 2023 Were Just Revealed & They Are So Drool-Worthy
Here are the newest restaurants to add to your list👇.
Air Canada just revealed the country's best new restaurants for 2023 and the top 10 list is filled with so many spots to check out that look absolutely delicious.
An anonymous reviewer, Amy Rosen, checked out 30 of Canada's newest restaurants and ranked their top 10, naming a Toronto Japanese spot their favourite.
Toronto's Kappo Sato was ranked the best new restaurant in Canada and it's a Kappo-style Omakase restaurant where an entire tasting menu is prepared in front of the guests by the chef.
The Japanese restaurant, Kappo Sato, was one of two spots in the city that was awarded a Michelin star in 2023 for its high-quality cooking and an experience like no other, thanks to Chef Takeshi Sato.
In second place on Air Canada's Best New Restaurants list is Wild Blue, a "lavish steakhouse" in the ski town of Whistler.
And in third place is Marilena Café and Raw Bar, which is described as an "upscale seafood in a relaxed environment in Victoria on Vancouver Island."
The restaurants mentioned in this top 10 list have opened between late spring 2022 and May 31, 2023.
Here is the top 10 list of Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023:
- Kappo Sato (Toronto, ON)
- Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar (Whistler, BC)
- Marilena Café and Raw Bar (Victoria, BC)
- Rizzo's House of Parm (Fort Erie, ON)
- Petit Socco (Winnipeg, MB)
- Bonheur D'Occasion (Montreal, QC)
- Folke (Vancouver, BC)
- Le Molière par Mousso (Montreal, QC)
- Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge East, QC)
- Darlings (Bloomfield, ON)
"We are incredibly proud of Canada's Best New Restaurants program, which for over 20 years has provided a platform to spotlight emerging culinary excellence across the country," said Andy Shibata, Vice President of brand at Air Canada, in a press release.
This list can act as a guide to some of the best new restaurants from coast to coast, so make sure to save them and check them out on your next Canadian adventure.