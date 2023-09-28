Here's Every New Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Toronto For 2023 & The Cheaper Options Too
Toronto's food scene just got more exciting!
The time has come for Michelin to finally recognize and add more Toronto restaurants to their guide. This means more restaurants now have stars alongside their names and there's a longer list of remarkable spots to check out in the 6ix.
On September 27, the Michelin Guide 2023 ceremony took place in Toronto, where tworestaurants received One Star to recognize their distinction and two other spots got Green Stars for their sustainable practices.
In 2022, 12 restaurants were awarded One Star, one restaurant took home Two Stars, but none received three.
Throughout the year, undercover inspectors visit restaurants across the city and rank them according to multiple factors, including product quality, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques.
"Since the inaugural selection in Toronto last year, we have seen and felt the momentum grow in this culinary community," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release.
Here are the Toronto restaurants that have been awarded Michelin stars for 2023.
One Star
Green Stars
Typically, restaurants given stars have a higher price point than others and thus, Michelin also recognizes the underdogs and places them under the cheaper category, also known as Bib Gourmand.
This year, four Toronto restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand category, and not only are they affordable, but they are delicious-looking, too.
"The anonymous inspectors were quite impressed with the imaginative, delicious cuisine at these eateries, as well as the value and experience. We hope that local foodies as well as international travelers will enjoy these tasty gems we're pleased to reveal," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release.
Here are the restaurants that Michelin added to its Bib Gourmand list in 2023.