Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Revealed The Name Of Their Newborn & Canadians Cannot Deal

The name is definitely unique. 😳

Trending Staff Writer
​Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Right: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's children.

@chrissyteigen | Instagram

Celebrities are known for giving their babies some pretty unique names (just look at Gwenyth Paltrow's daughter Apple), and it looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's name choice for their newborn is no exception.

The couple revealed that they recently welcomed a new baby girl to their family, but the name of their newborn seems to have left many Canadians snickering.

The couple welcomed the newest addition to their family of four on January 13, with Teigen sharing a photo of their new baby girl on Thursday announcing the news.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier," she said, thanking friends and fans for their well wishes.

However, some Canadians have pointed out a meaning behind the name that the couple may not be aware of.

For those not in the know, in Quebec, the term "esti," or "ostie," is considered to be an all-purpose expression of anger (basically a swear word).

The word is translated from the Catholic word "host," and is said to be comparable to dropping an F-bomb.

So when it was revealed that the celebrity couple had chosen the profanitie as the name for their new baby, you can imagine that many Quebecers were surprised, to say the least.

"Chrissy Teigen named her baby Esti and all of Quebec just let out a collective snort," said one person on Twitter about the situation.

Others expressed their shock at the name in response to a tweet from Legend sharing the news.

"I'm sorry, you named her ... WHAT!?" said one reply. "Just don't ever take the poor kid to Quebec (or introduce her to Céline)."

"Not Chrissy Teigen calling her baby Esti..." wrote another person.

"Can anyone else think of a common swear word from your region that may also be mistaken for a child's name?" asked another person. "Poor Esti, don't ever come to Quebec."

Hey, as long as the couple are happy with it!

