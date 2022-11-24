Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

baby names

Canada's Most Popular Baby Names For 2022 Have Been Revealed & Step Aside, Amelia

Some new names have been climbing up the rankings! 👶

Trending Editor
Name tags for newborn babies. Right: A row of newborn babies lie asleep in hospital.

Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime,Annatamila | Dreamstime

Step aside, Amelia! Canada's top baby names of 2022 have been revealed and while some names had noteworthy rises, others have had significant dips in popularity since 2021.

On November 23, BabyCenter shared its annual analysis of the most popular names for newborn babies in Canada.

While the hottest names are different in every province, this ranking looks at the country as a whole.

The online media company says the new top 100 lists are as exciting as ever, with one boys' name in particular bucking all expectations and "going from 2021's biggest faller to this year’s highest climber."

When it comes to girls' names, BabyCenter says it's "all change in the top ten," with Olivia making the mother of all comebacks to knock Amelia off the top spot.

This means while Olivia is now the most popular baby name in Canada for girls, Amelia has slipped to third place. Sandwiched between the two is the name Sophia, which has held firm in second place since 2021.

Several of last year's top 10 girls' names remain popular, with Emma, Lily and Charlotte all sticking around.

Newcomers to the top 10 include the names Ava, Hannah, Nora and Isabella.

Other notable climbers in the overall top 100 include Aurora (up 33 places), Eva (up 30 places), Natalie (up 27 places), Addison (up 28 places) and Gianna (up 20 places).

When it comes to boys' names, it's Noah that has taken the top spot once again – a name that has Hebrew origins and means "comfort" and "rest."

Also among Canada's most popular boys' names this year are Liam and Jackson, with Oliver and Leo rounding out the top five respectively.

Names that have climbed into the top ten include Luca and James, which have gained places on the list to now be considered among the hottest names of 2022.

The highest climber overall in the top 100 is Samuel, which has rocketed up 45 places to 34 on the list. Baby Center says this is a "total turnaround," given that last year this name plummeted 38 places – the biggest drop of 2021.

Other boys' names gaining popularity with new parents are Parker (up 33 places), Weston (up 27 places), Dylan (up 44 places) and Hayden (up 42 places).

Among the newbies on the list are Kai (51), Kayden (54) and Rowan (59), as well as Sawyer, Micah, Ibrahim, Easton, Arlo and Atlas.

Here's a look at the full lists of Canada's most popular baby names in 2022:

Top girls' names in Canada

  1. Olivia
  2. Sophia
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Ava
  6. Charlotte
  7. Lily
  8. Hannah
  9. Nora
  10. Isabella
  11. Zoey
  12. Mia
  13. Isla
  14. Chloe
  15. Violet
  16. Maya
  17. Ella
  18. Evelyn
  19. Avery
  20. Scarlett
  21. Aurora
  22. Aria
  23. Emily
  24. Ellie
  25. Harper
  26. Abigail
  27. Sophie
  28. Mila
  29. Riley
  30. Luna
  31. Eva
  32. Madison
  33. Madeline
  34. Everly
  35. Alice
  36. Emilia
  37. Hazel
  38. Ivy
  39. Hailey
  40. Elizabeth
  41. Aaliyah
  42. Isabelle
  43. Lyla
  44. Victoria
  45. Willow
  46. Nova
  47. Penelope
  48. Julia
  49. Anna
  50. Gianna
  51. Sarah
  52. Natalie
  53. Addison
  54. Layla
  55. Mackenzie
  56. Leah
  57. Claire
  58. Paisley
  59. Clara
  60. Brooklyn
  61. Gabriella
  62. Ruby
  63. Kinsley
  64. Eleanor
  65. Brielle
  66. Charlie
  67. Peyton
  68. Quinn
  69. Sadie
  70. Lucy
  71. Sienna
  72. Stella
  73. Rose
  74. Maeve
  75. Jasmine
  76. Grace
  77. Audrey
  78. Ayla
  79. Elena
  80. Wren
  81. Cecilia
  82. Mya
  83. Evie
  84. Amara
  85. Kiara
  86. Talia
  87. Lennon
  88. Eliana
  89. Zara
  90. Rosalie
  91. Georgia
  92. Freya
  93. Alina
  94. Myra
  95. Josephine
  96. Anaya
  97. Bella
  98. Noa
  99. Jade
  100. Iris

Top boys' names in Canada

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Jackson
  4. Oliver
  5. Leo
  6. Lucas
  7. Luca
  8. Jack
  9. James
  10. Benjamin
  11. Henry
  12. Levi
  13. Ethan
  14. Thomas
  15. Hudson
  16. Owen
  17. Theo
  18. Logan
  19. Lincoln
  20. William
  21. Maverick
  22. Aiden
  23. Mason
  24. Adam
  25. Alexander
  26. Caleb
  27. Grayson
  28. Nathan
  29. Theodore
  30. Jacob
  31. Wyatt
  32. Ryan
  33. Max
  34. Samuel
  35. Luke
  36. Elijah
  37. Nolan
  38. Hunter
  39. Charlie
  40. Ezra
  41. Asher
  42. Gabriel
  43. David
  44. Daniel
  45. Jasper
  46. Hayden
  47. Emmett
  48. Michael
  49. Myles
  50. Dylan
  51. Kai
  52. Parker
  53. Mateo
  54. Kayden
  55. Evan
  56. Zachary
  57. Wesley
  58. Carter
  59. Rowan
  60. Jayden
  61. Connor
  62. Arthur
  63. Weston
  64. Joshua
  65. Xavier
  66. Eli
  67. Bennett
  68. Sebastian
  69. Isaac
  70. Elias
  71. Felix
  72. Beau
  73. Axel
  74. Austin
  75. Micah
  76. Matthew
  77. Isaiah
  78. Carson
  79. Arlo
  80. Atlas
  81. Walker
  82. Ryder
  83. Milo
  84. Kian
  85. Colton
  86. Jace
  87. Cameron
  88. Sawyer
  89. Silas
  90. Easton
  91. Harrison
  92. Everett
  93. Ibrahim
  94. Elliot
  95. Brooks
  96. Adrian
  97. Zayn
  98. Nicholas
  99. Marcus
  100. Landon

While the list gives an insight into some of the year's top names in Canada, it's pretty different to some of the names predicted to be the hottest in 2022.

Previously, Nameberry predicted that top names in 2022 could include nature-inspired titles like Bear, Bee, Birdie, Buddy, Coco, Cricket, Dovie, Gigi and Honey.

And, before you consider one of these unusual baby names for your newborn, remember that Canada actually has naming restrictions – and some provinces have pretty strict rules.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Helena Hanson
    Trending Editor
    Helena Hanson is a Senior Editor for Narcity Canada's Trending Desk focused on major news. She previously lived in Ottawa, but is now based in the U.K.
