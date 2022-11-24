Canada's Most Popular Baby Names For 2022 Have Been Revealed & Step Aside, Amelia
Step aside, Amelia! Canada's top baby names of 2022 have been revealed and while some names had noteworthy rises, others have had significant dips in popularity since 2021.
On November 23, BabyCenter shared its annual analysis of the most popular names for newborn babies in Canada.
While the hottest names are different in every province, this ranking looks at the country as a whole.
The online media company says the new top 100 lists are as exciting as ever, with one boys' name in particular bucking all expectations and "going from 2021's biggest faller to this year’s highest climber."
When it comes to girls' names, BabyCenter says it's "all change in the top ten," with Olivia making the mother of all comebacks to knock Amelia off the top spot.
This means while Olivia is now the most popular baby name in Canada for girls, Amelia has slipped to third place. Sandwiched between the two is the name Sophia, which has held firm in second place since 2021.
Several of last year's top 10 girls' names remain popular, with Emma, Lily and Charlotte all sticking around.
Newcomers to the top 10 include the names Ava, Hannah, Nora and Isabella.
Other notable climbers in the overall top 100 include Aurora (up 33 places), Eva (up 30 places), Natalie (up 27 places), Addison (up 28 places) and Gianna (up 20 places).
When it comes to boys' names, it's Noah that has taken the top spot once again – a name that has Hebrew origins and means "comfort" and "rest."
Also among Canada's most popular boys' names this year are Liam and Jackson, with Oliver and Leo rounding out the top five respectively.
Names that have climbed into the top ten include Luca and James, which have gained places on the list to now be considered among the hottest names of 2022.
The highest climber overall in the top 100 is Samuel, which has rocketed up 45 places to 34 on the list. Baby Center says this is a "total turnaround," given that last year this name plummeted 38 places – the biggest drop of 2021.
Other boys' names gaining popularity with new parents are Parker (up 33 places), Weston (up 27 places), Dylan (up 44 places) and Hayden (up 42 places).
Among the newbies on the list are Kai (51), Kayden (54) and Rowan (59), as well as Sawyer, Micah, Ibrahim, Easton, Arlo and Atlas.
Here's a look at the full lists of Canada's most popular baby names in 2022:
Top girls' names in Canada
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Lily
- Hannah
- Nora
- Isabella
- Zoey
- Mia
- Isla
- Chloe
- Violet
- Maya
- Ella
- Evelyn
- Avery
- Scarlett
- Aurora
- Aria
- Emily
- Ellie
- Harper
- Abigail
- Sophie
- Mila
- Riley
- Luna
- Eva
- Madison
- Madeline
- Everly
- Alice
- Emilia
- Hazel
- Ivy
- Hailey
- Elizabeth
- Aaliyah
- Isabelle
- Lyla
- Victoria
- Willow
- Nova
- Penelope
- Julia
- Anna
- Gianna
- Sarah
- Natalie
- Addison
- Layla
- Mackenzie
- Leah
- Claire
- Paisley
- Clara
- Brooklyn
- Gabriella
- Ruby
- Kinsley
- Eleanor
- Brielle
- Charlie
- Peyton
- Quinn
- Sadie
- Lucy
- Sienna
- Stella
- Rose
- Maeve
- Jasmine
- Grace
- Audrey
- Ayla
- Elena
- Wren
- Cecilia
- Mya
- Evie
- Amara
- Kiara
- Talia
- Lennon
- Eliana
- Zara
- Rosalie
- Georgia
- Freya
- Alina
- Myra
- Josephine
- Anaya
- Bella
- Noa
- Jade
- Iris
Top boys' names in Canada
- Noah
- Liam
- Jackson
- Oliver
- Leo
- Lucas
- Luca
- Jack
- James
- Benjamin
- Henry
- Levi
- Ethan
- Thomas
- Hudson
- Owen
- Theo
- Logan
- Lincoln
- William
- Maverick
- Aiden
- Mason
- Adam
- Alexander
- Caleb
- Grayson
- Nathan
- Theodore
- Jacob
- Wyatt
- Ryan
- Max
- Samuel
- Luke
- Elijah
- Nolan
- Hunter
- Charlie
- Ezra
- Asher
- Gabriel
- David
- Daniel
- Jasper
- Hayden
- Emmett
- Michael
- Myles
- Dylan
- Kai
- Parker
- Mateo
- Kayden
- Evan
- Zachary
- Wesley
- Carter
- Rowan
- Jayden
- Connor
- Arthur
- Weston
- Joshua
- Xavier
- Eli
- Bennett
- Sebastian
- Isaac
- Elias
- Felix
- Beau
- Axel
- Austin
- Micah
- Matthew
- Isaiah
- Carson
- Arlo
- Atlas
- Walker
- Ryder
- Milo
- Kian
- Colton
- Jace
- Cameron
- Sawyer
- Silas
- Easton
- Harrison
- Everett
- Ibrahim
- Elliot
- Brooks
- Adrian
- Zayn
- Nicholas
- Marcus
- Landon
While the list gives an insight into some of the year's top names in Canada, it's pretty different to some of the names predicted to be the hottest in 2022.
Previously, Nameberry predicted that top names in 2022 could include nature-inspired titles like Bear, Bee, Birdie, Buddy, Coco, Cricket, Dovie, Gigi and Honey.
And, before you consider one of these unusual baby names for your newborn, remember that Canada actually has naming restrictions – and some provinces have pretty strict rules.
