BC's Most Popular Baby Names For 2022 Have Been Revealed & There's A New Front-Runner
Step aside, Olivia.
The most popular baby names in 2022 for B.C. have been revealed and a new name has made its mark at the top, which is different from the previous years.
On December 30, the Government of B.C. shared some of the most popular names across the province last year, by using data from the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2022.
The agency registers all births, marriages, deaths, and changes of name across the province, according to its website.
Here are the most popular baby names in 2022:
- Noah
- Olivia
- Oliver
- Liam
- Theodore
- Jack
- Emma
- Lucas
- Leo
- Sofia
Noah took first place as the most popular baby name in 2022.
Although there are some new ones, many of 2022's popular baby names were actually quite similar to data collected in 2021.
Here are the most popular baby names in 2021:
- Olivia
- Liam
- Noah
- Emma
- Jack
- Theodore
- Benjamin
- Charlotte
- Oliver
- Ava
The most popular baby name in both 2021 and 2020 was Olivia, according to the Government’s website.
Between January 1 and December 8 in 2022, a total of 37,801 babies were born across the province, which is actually less than the number of babies born in the previous year, according to its website.
In 2021, a total of 44,073 babies were born in the province of B.C., it added.
The Government of B.C. has a tool on its website where you can analyze baby name popularity across the province, all the way back to 1921.
So if you want to see what names were popular 100 years ago, and how they compare to recent years, you can totally do so.