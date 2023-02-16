A Guy Asked If It's OK To Name His Baby After An Ex & It's Giving People Adam Levine Vibes
"Adam Levine? Is that you?"
A soon-to-be dad is feeling the heat online after he asked for the public's opinion on a baby-naming matter.
The man posted a question on Reddit asking if it was OK to name his newborn baby after an ex-girlfriend. Users immediately tore into him, because that's what Adam Levine infamously promised one woman that he'd do last year.
The 34-year-old man explained the situation in a post made on the popular Reddit forum Am I The A**hole.
In it, he wrote that he and his wife are expecting a baby in about three months and they don't know the sex but have started thinking about baby names.
He explains that he proposed they name the baby after an ex-girlfriend who he was with for six years before meeting his current wife.
"Unfortunately she [his ex] passed away and I was absolutely devastated. It's still painful to think about and I always imagined naming a child in her memory," he wrote.
"I also just love the name itself (Nancy). When I made the suggestion to my wife she seemed unimpressed. She told me she didn't really feel comfortable with doing that."
The man then went on to explain that Nancy was his best friend and very important to him for a really long time.
After she died, the man says he wanted to "honour a dear friend" whom he misses every day.
"My wife doesn't share my views and honestly it's caused a lot of issues. I dropped it and said it was important we both agreed on the name but she's still insisting it's strange and she doesn't understand why I suggested it," he said in his Reddit post.
"I don't know if she feels insecure or maybe the pregnancy is stressing her but she just won't drop it. I honestly don't see the issue whatsoever."
The guy then asked if he was an a**hole for suggesting it in the first place.
Many people chimed in and were perfectly honest with how they felt about the situation.
"Let’s name our kid after the love of my life! Because Nancy was defo THE One, judging by the way he talks about her!" one comment reads.
"YTA, Nancy is important ONLY to you. For your wife, she is nothing but your ex. Would you want to name your son as your wife's ex?" another person wrote.
"YTA. I don't think there's any way suggesting to honor an ex over all the names in the world isn't going to come off as insulting," another person echoed in the comments.
Others are comparing the situation to the Adam Levine cheating scandal.
"And here I thought nothing could top Adam Levine wanting to name his unborn child after his mistress. I think OP may have him topped..." one person wrote.
"Adam Levine? Is that you? YTA," another reader wrote.
For those who don't know, influencer Sumner Stroh claimed last year that Levine cheated with her and promised to name his baby after her.
Following all the criticism about the situation, people voted that this soon-to-be dad was in fact the a**hole in the situation.
He came back to his original post with an edit and said he understood why people were calling him out and thanked everyone for their feedback.
He said he would apologize again to his wife and "hopefully the situation will end there."
If Nancy's off the table, maybe Sumner should be the new name?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.