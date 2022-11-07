Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
baby names

Here's How The Top Baby Names In BC In 2021 Compares To 100 Years Ago

Times have changed!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A baby.​

A baby.

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

Canadian baby names come and go with the trends, and some of the popular ones today didn't even exist 100 years ago. Some variations have actually managed to stand the test of time though.

The Government of B.C. has a list of the top ten baby names for boys and girls, from 1922. They also released the most popular names from last year, showing how much they've evolved over time.

Here are the top 10 baby names for both boys and girls in B.C., for 1922.

Top 10 boys' names (1922)

  1. John
  2. William
  3. Robert
  4. James
  5. George
  6. Charles
  7. Arthur
  8. Gordon
  9. Thomas
  10. Donald

Top 10 girls' names (1922)

  1. Mary
  2. Margaret
  3. Dorothy
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Jean
  6. Irene
  7. Helen
  8. Alice
  9. Kathleen
  10. Phyllis

Here are the top 10 baby names for both boys and girls in B.C., for 2021:

Top 10 boys' names (2021)

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Jack
  4. Theodore
  5. Benjamin
  6. Oliver
  7. Owen
  8. Leo
  9. Ethan
  10. Logan

Top 10 girls' names (2021)

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Ava
  5. Isla
  6. Amelia
  7. Sophia
  8. Chloe
  9. Mia
  10. Mila

Not a single one of the top baby names from 100 years ago made the cut for the top 10 baby names in B.C., for 2021.

Although a couple of the most popular baby names in all of Canada for 2021, did make the list, names like Alice and Elizabeth, are apparently, still in style.

With so few baby names having as much popularity as they did 100 years ago, maybe it's time for people to start thinking about bringing some of these retro names back!

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...