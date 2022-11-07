Here's How The Top Baby Names In BC In 2021 Compares To 100 Years Ago
Times have changed!
Canadian baby names come and go with the trends, and some of the popular ones today didn't even exist 100 years ago. Some variations have actually managed to stand the test of time though.
The Government of B.C. has a list of the top ten baby names for boys and girls, from 1922. They also released the most popular names from last year, showing how much they've evolved over time.
Here are the top 10 baby names for both boys and girls in B.C., for 1922.
Top 10 boys' names (1922)
- John
- William
- Robert
- James
- George
- Charles
- Arthur
- Gordon
- Thomas
- Donald
Top 10 girls' names (1922)
- Mary
- Margaret
- Dorothy
- Elizabeth
- Jean
- Irene
- Helen
- Alice
- Kathleen
- Phyllis
Here are the top 10 baby names for both boys and girls in B.C., for 2021:
Top 10 boys' names (2021)
- Liam
- Noah
- Jack
- Theodore
- Benjamin
- Oliver
- Owen
- Leo
- Ethan
- Logan
Top 10 girls' names (2021)
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Isla
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Chloe
- Mia
- Mila
Not a single one of the top baby names from 100 years ago made the cut for the top 10 baby names in B.C., for 2021.
Although a couple of the most popular baby names in all of Canada for 2021, did make the list, names like Alice and Elizabeth, are apparently, still in style.
With so few baby names having as much popularity as they did 100 years ago, maybe it's time for people to start thinking about bringing some of these retro names back!