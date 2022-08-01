Here's How Canada's Most Popular Baby Names Compare To Other Countries Around The World
Step aside, Emma and Liam! While these may be among the most popular baby names in Canada, these names are actually pretty uncommon in other parts of the world.
In fact, many of Canada's top baby names are not included on similar lists from other countries.
Here in Canada, you're likely to know plenty of people named Olivia, Emily, Lucas and Oliver, but how many of your Canadian friends have names like Elija, Kiaan, Harlow, or Valeria?
In other places, it's names like Prisha, Arthur and Gabriela that are among the most popular with new parents, although there are some others that appear to be well-used no matter where you go.
Here's a look at a few different countries' hottest baby names and how they compare to Canada's own.
Canada
While Canada's top names for infants have changed a lot over the last few decades, there are some that just never seem to wane in popularity.
For example, Olivia, Amelia, Charlotte, Emma and Emily have remained female favourites among Canadian parents for years.
When it comes to boys, names like Noah, Jackson, Liam, Lucas and Oliver keep taking the top spots year after year.
Perhaps more unusual names on Canada's list include Luna, Eliana, Nolan and Jace. Some totally unique names that didn't make the list (but were used recently) include Choco, Crypton, Gizmo, Neon, Man, Number, Miss, Panda and Stormee.
United States
In the United States in 2021, the top baby names were Olivia and Liam, which were also very popular in Canada.
However, there are some names on the top-100 lists from both countries that vary in popularity, depending on which side of the border you are.
For example, Zayn, Caleb, Muhammad and Miles are popular boys' names in Canada, whereas they don't make the top-50 list over in the U.S.
Similarly, Anna, Maya, Aliyah and Madelyn are among the names that are commonly used in Canada, but not so much across the border.
In the U.S., names like Willow, Camila, Penelope, Victoria and Aurora for girls, and Julian, Asher, Dylan, Josiah and Elias for boys, are popular choices for new parents, whereas they're not so common in Canada.
Australia
In Australia, the top baby names for girls in 2021 were Charlotte, Amelia, Olivia, Isla and Mia, which isn't too dissimilar from Canada's top five (Amelia, Sophia, Olivia, Aria and Emma).
When it comes to boys, a significant number of Aussie parents opted for names like Oliver, Noah, William, Jack and Leo. Again, it seems Canadian parents have been making similar choices, as the top five names in Canada for the same year were Noah, Jackson, Liam, Lucas and Oliver.
That said, there are some names that are being chosen more and more for babies in Australia, that have not yet burst onto the scene in Canada.
This includes girls' names like Remi, Harlow, Hallie, Maeve and Eliza, as well as boys' names like River, Lennox, Luka and Lewis.
India
According to BabyCenter, India's top baby names of 2021 are different to years gone by, with more than half of the top-100 list being new entries that year.
While the names at the very top of the list remain largely unchanged over the last few years, names like Kiaan, Viraj, Syed and Aarush are on the up, while previously-popular titles like Adhrit, Elija, Zane and Ethan are dropping down the list.
When it comes to girls, the name Prisha has "soared" in popularity, while names like Aadhya, Amyra, Inaya and Pari remain top choices.
There is a crossover between Canada and India's top 100 baby names, with titles like Muhammad, Ryan and Zoe/Zoey popular with parents of newborns in both countries.
However, the overall top-100 lists are actually pretty different.
United Kingdom
In the U.K., the most-used baby names of 2021 include Olivia, Sophia, Lily, Amelia and Ava, which are all popular in Canada and other countries, too.
The names Muhammad, Noah, Oliver, George and Leo round off the top five boys' names there, although there are some more unusual choices on the top-100 list, like Reuben, Albie, Blake, Ronnie and Omar.
For girls, names on the U.K. list but not the Canadian list include Arabella, Erin, Lottie and Willow.
Mexico
According to BabyCenter, the most commonly used baby names in Mexico generally remain consistent year over year, with religious and historical names taking the top spots.
For example, Sofía remains among the most popular modern names for newborn girls, as well as Valeria and Camila. Traditionally popular names include Guadalupe, Ximena and Gabriela.
None of these are included on Canada's top-100 list, which suggests the favourites among parents from both countries are quite different.
For boys, religious names like Santiago, Mateo, Matías, and Diego are ever-loved, as are names inspired by historical figures like Leonardo, Emiliano, Alejandro or Maximiliano.
Again, there isn't too much crossover between the two countries' top baby names, although Mateo is reasonably common in Canada.
France
Over in France last year, it was names like Gabriel, Léo, Raphaël, Louis and Arthur, as well as Jade, Louise, Emma, Ambre and Alice that were chosen the most.
Also popular were girls' names like Romy, Rose, Lina and Nina, and boys' names like Eden, Malo, Sacha and Jules.
Interestingly, some of these were not included on Canada's top-100 list for the same year but were included on Quebec's provincial list.
It seems names like Romy, Rose, Jules and more are popular, perhaps with French speakers in particular!
