Alberta Has Revealed Its Top Baby Names For 2022 & The Province Is Sticking To The Classics
One has been the top name for a decade!
Alberta has revealed the top baby names for 2022 and it seems like the province is pretty fond of the classics.
In a news release, the Government of Alberta shared the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the province and the top names are on a winning streak.
In 2022, Olivia was once again the top name for baby girls with 192 babies registered with the name. However, this isn't too shocking as Olivia has been the most popular name for girls for the entire decade, first hitting the top spot in 2013, per the release.
The top five in the list was completed with Sophia, Emma, Amelia and Harper, which jumped up the list by six places in 2022.
For boys, Noah was once again declared as the top baby name for boys for the fourth year in a row. The name was followed by Liam, Theodore, Oliver and Jack.
While the most popular names tended to be very classic, Albertan parents also opted for some pretty unique names for their offspring in 2022.
Indeed, some parents opted for names that seem to reflect places, such as Brooklyn, Georgia and London, as well as the names of animals such as Wren, Bear and Fox.
Musicians, sports stars and actors also received namesakes with names such as Lennon, Presley, Beckham, Casey, Evander and Leonardo recorded in Alberta.
Others took inspiration from nature with the seasons getting a shoutout (Winter, Spring, Summer and Autumn) and there were also tons of names inspired by plants like Juniper, Daisy, Willow, Hazel and Ivy.
Alberta's top 10 baby names for girls in 2022
- 1. Olivia
- 2. Sophia
- 3. Emma
- 4. Amelia
- 5. Harper
- 6. Charlotte
- 7. Ava
- 8. Isla
- 9. Lily
- 10. Chloe
Alberta's top 10 baby names for boys in 2022
- Noah
- Liam
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Jack
- William
- Benjamin and James
- Henry
- Lucas
- Ethan
The release did not include information on gender-neutral names.