Ontario's Top Baby Names For 2021 Are Out & One Of Them Topped The List For Over A Decade
There's a new girl name on the list, too.
Ontario has just revealed the top baby names for 2021, and this girls' name just can't be beat. The list includes 20 names in total, and many of last year's popular names are still featured, including one that has topped the list for over a decade.
On December 12, 2023, Ontario released the most popular names for newborns in 2021. The roundup is always a year behind to ensure that names from the current year have time to be registered.
The top girls' name of 2021 is Olivia for the twelfth year running. Emma has moved from third place to second, beating out Charlotte from 2020.
As for boys, the most popular name of 2021 is Noah for the third year in a row. Liam has ranked second once again, and Oliver has moved from fourth place to third.
Olivia and Noah are also the most popular baby names in Canada for 2022.
The only new name on the list is Ella, and Chloe, which was featured on last year's roundup, didn't make the cut this year. The boy names remained the same, with some rising and falling in popularity.
Ontario's 10 most popular girl names for 2021 are:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isla
- Evelyn
- Mia
- Ella
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- Jack
- Benjamin
- Theodore
- Lucas
- William
- Ethan
- Leo
Ontario reminds parents to register their child's name within 30 days of the birth. This can be done using ServiceOntario's 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle.
If you're looking for some baby-name inspo, then this list might give you some ideas of what to call the new member of your family.