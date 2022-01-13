Ontario's Most Popular Baby Names For 2020 Were Just Revealed & Here Are The Top 20
Some new names made the cut! 👶
Ontario has just dropped a list of the 20 most popular baby names in the province for 2020, and you'll probably recognize a few of them.
Topping the list for the most popular overall are Olivia and Noah. Olivia has now been the top girl name in Ontario for 11 years running, while Noah topped the most popular boy names for the second year in a row.
Noah is also the most popular boy name in Canada for 2021, while the most popular girl name in the country is Amelia.
Some new names also made the cut for Ontario. Isla, Theodore, and Leo have all been added to the top 10 for 2020. Other names, such as Ava and Ethan, fell down a few spots since 2019.
Ontario's 10 most popular girl names for 2020 are:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Isla
- Chloe
- Evelyn
- Mia
The 10 most popular boy names in the province for 2020 are:
- Noah
- Liam
- Benjamin
- Oliver
- Jack
- Lucas
- Theodore
- William
- Ethan
- Leo
If you need baby-naming inspo, then these lists might give you some ideas!