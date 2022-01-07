Canada's Top Baby Names In 2021 Were Revealed & Some Common Ones Have 'Fallen In Popularity'
If your name is Samuel or Lucy, stop reading now! Canada's top baby names of 2021 have been revealed and it looks like some previously-popular names are tumbling down the rankings.
In November, parenting website BabyCenter shared its data on the top 100 most-used baby names for boys and girls in Canada over the last year.
Taking the top spots were names like Noah, Jackson and Liam for boys and Amelia, Sophia and Olivia for girls.
Many of these names have actually been popular for decades in Canada, with names like Amelia continuing to grow in popularity year after year.
The same applies when it comes to Charlotte, Emily and Sophia, as well as Noah, Lucas and Oliver, which have been featured on baby name trends lists for many years.
However, Canadians are starting to tire of some previously-popular names; BabyCenter says names like Axel and Gabriella have fallen in rankings.
"Not-so-proudly taking home the title of biggest faller in popularity, Samuel took the lead after plummeting down 38 spaces to position number 79," the company said.
Despite being strong in 2020, the name Grayson also fell considerably, with Parker following suit and tumbling 25 places down the list.
Other names that saw a decrease in popularity last year include Bennet, Wesley and Evan, which all ended the year in the bottom quarter of the chart. Elliot and Austin also slumped miserably. Sorry, guys!
For the girls, names like Rosalie, Sadie and Addison took a hit in 2021. Lucy continues to plummet as a popular name year after year, dropping 42 places to number 89. Eek!
Previously in-demand names like Charlie and Avery also slipped down the ranking, alongside Claire and Jade.
While Kinsley looked like it might be around to stay after a rise in the charts in 2020, it fell a number of places a year later and is no longer a contender for the top half of the board.
Penelope and Luna also fell drastically, as did Scarlett. Sorry, all!
The good news is, it doesn't really matter where your name, or your kid's name, or your favourite name ranks on the list — all that matters is that you like it.
