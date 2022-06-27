Alberta's Top Baby Names In 2021 Were Just Dropped & One Has Held First Place For So Long
Chickadee wasn't one of them!
Alberta has just revealed its top baby names in 2021 and the top spot for both girls' and boys' names don't look like they're going to change anytime soon.
For the ninth year in a row, Olivia took the number one spot for names for girls with 210 babies taking the name in 2021. It's actually tied the record as it's been the top girls' name for babies since 2013.
It was followed by the names Charlotte, Ava, Emma and Amelia.
Sophia, Isla, Abigail, Evelyn and Chloe, and Aria all made the cut for the most popular name for girls.
Meanwhile, the top name for boys — for the third year in a row — was Noah. 274 babies were given the popular name! It was followed by Jack, Oliver, Liam and Theodore.
William, Ethan, Levi, Benjamin and Henry rounded off the top 10 list for boys.
According to the Alberta government, there were 49,938 babies born in the province in 2021 with 25,714 boys, and 24,219 girls born, as well as five genders that weren't stated in the registration process.
While the top names stayed the same, the Alberta government said some of the baby names chosen "reflected parents' creativity" with names like Archangel, Chickadee, Tuba and Jocko making an appearance on the list.
Parents also took inspiration from a lot of different places, such as fictional characters, and named their children things like Mads, Jedi, Anakin, Hobbes, and Furious.
Others looked to cars, naming their babies Audi, Benz, and Royce. There were also some locations mixed in there, with names like Monaco, Scotland and Nairobi.
Some parents also opted to name their kids after musical icons like Zeppelin, Jagger, and Jethro.
Despite some of the wilder names appearing on the list, Alberta actually has some of the strictest baby naming rules in the country.