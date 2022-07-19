Elon Musk Wants To 'Free The Nip' & Says He Keeps Having Kids Because 'Mars Needs People'
He responded to the topless photo of him that went viral.👇
A new celebrity has joined the "free the nipple" movement and it's none other than Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.
Over the weekend, the SpaceX CEO and Canadian citizen was snapped while relaxing shirtless on a luxury yacht in Mykonos.
The 51-year-old was vacationing with a small group on the "Zeus" motor yacht, which reportedly costs $20,000 per week to rent.
Photos of Musk topless on the vessel made their rounds on the internet, and Musk was quick to respond to all of the attention paid to his pectoral area.
"Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)," he tweeted on Monday, July 18, in response to a Tesla shareholder.
\u201c@Teslaconomics Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often \u2026 free the nip!! \n(already back in the factory btw)\u201d— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) 1658171449
Nipples aside, Musk also has been in the spotlight due to a comment he apparently made to Mark Cuban about the somewhat impressive amount of children he's fathered.
In a recent edition of the Full Send Podcast, Cuban recounted an exchange between the two after the birth of one of Musk's children.
"He had another kid, right? This was before the last three or whatever it was," Cuban said.
"I'm like, 'Dude, congratulations, how many you going to have?' He sends me a text back, 'Mars needs people.'"
Cuban also confirmed that Musk is not a robot, and is just "a different dude."
\u201cI hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1657203587
While it's not clear how many children Musk would need to sire to populate the foreign planet, as far as we know, he currently has nine children, all of whom have Canadian mothers.
In 2021 alone, Musk had three children. In July it was revealed by court documents that he had twins with Shivon Zilis, whose Twitter bio says that she is "made in Canada."
As well, in March of 2022, Grimes revealed that she and Musk had a second child named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk who they call "Y" for short.
In May of 2020, the two welcomed a son named X Æ A-12, which she pronounces as “X A.I. Archangel” or X for short.
And his other five kids come from his relationship with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, with whom he shares twins and triplets.
