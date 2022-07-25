Elon Musk Denied Having An Affair With The Wife Of Google's Sergey Brin & It's 'Total BS'
He says there was "nothing romantic" going on.
Elon Musk just shot down a report that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, which allegedly happened right around the time that he welcomed secret twins with one of his execs.
The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that Musk had a thing with Brin's soon-to-be ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan, and that's why she and Brin are no longer together. The paper alleges that they had an affair in December 2021, which is about a month after Shivon Zilis gave birth to Musk's eighth and ninth child (that we know of).
The paper cited unidentified sources in the story.
However, Musk came out to shoot that claim down in a tweet on Sunday.
"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" responded Musk.
\u201c@WholeMarsBlog This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!\n\nI\u2019ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.\u201d— Whole Mars Catalog (@Whole Mars Catalog) 1658683018
He promised that there was "nothing romantic" between him and Shanahan and that he'd "only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around."
The WSJ reported that Musk and Shanahan had engaged in a "brief affair" last fall, which led to her eventual divorce from Brin, the 7th richest person in the world.
Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan back in January, ending their roughly three-year-long marriage.
Musk and Brin have a friendship that spans man years, and the co-founder of Google even financially helped Musk out during the 2008 recession by lending him $500,000 for Tesla, reported the outlet.
Musk, who oddly enough doesn't own a home, has even "regularly crashed" at Brin's Silicon Valley home on multiple occasions over the past few years.
While denying the affair, Musk also made an odd confession on Twitter.
"Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)," the billionaire wrote in the tweet.
This from the guy who had babies with two different women over the last year.
Shanahan and Brin have not said anything about the report as of Monday morning.