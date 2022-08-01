Errol Musk Says He Isn't Proud Of Elon & That His Son Is Not As Happy As He'd Like To Be
Errol Musk, the man with "the most desired semen on Earth," spilled some tea.
It seems that being a billionaire isn't enough to make Errol Musk proud of his son, Elon Musk.
In an interview with an Australian radio show on KIIS FM, Errol shared his thoughts with co-hosts Kyle and Jackie O about Elon's success, happiness and on the cars he prefers to drive over Tesla's.
"Over in South Africa lives the man with the most desired semen on earth," said Kyle to introduce Errol before they dived into the topic of his son, who is a Canadian citizen.
“He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him," said Jackie O. "Are you proud? Did you ever see that coming?"
Errol quickly said "no."
"What? You're not proud?" asked Jackie O.
“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” he explained, adding that the family as a whole has been doing interesting things for years.
He also touched on his son's current state.
"Elon is not as happy as he'd like to be," he shared, saying that he'd like to be where he is now about five years ago.
"I know it sounds odd," Errol said. "He feels like he's behind schedule."
Even though Elon is 51 years old, his dad still thinks of him as "a little boy."
As well, even though he thinks of himself as frugal, Errol admits he owns a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes.
What he doesn't own? A Tesla!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.