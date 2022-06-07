Finn Wolfhard Visited Sweet Jesus In Toronto & Took The Cutest Picture With The Staff
Is this the upside down rn?
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard was spotted visiting Sweet Jesus In Toronto on Tuesday, and the Netflix star stopped to take photos with the John Street staff.
Sweet Jesus posted the sweet pic to their Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, "Stranger things have happened than this but shout out to @finnwolfhardofficial for stopping by our John Street location. Here's a cute picture of him and the Sweet Jesus Crew."
The well-known ice cream shop told Narcity that Wolfhard stopped by on June 6 at around 10: 30 p.m. and ordered "cookies and cream in a waffle cone," which he reportedly "loved."
Sweet Jesus staff said he was "the nicest, sweetest and humblest guy."
Fans posted in the comment section writing, "So happy for you that finn took with you. He is the sweetest person ever to his fans ❤️."
While others were in disbelief that the Netflix actor had stopped by.
"Whattt no way 😍😍," another Instagram user commented.
Sweet Jesus says Wolfhard didn't say why he was in town or how long he would be staying. So fans may still have a chance of spotting the actor in downtown Toronto.
Another person reportedly spotted the young star walking the streets of Toronto on June 6, according to a tweet posted at 8:46 p.m.
"I was walking in toronto today and i saw finn wolfhard sh*t was a movie," reads the tweet.
If you're out and about in Toronto this week, you may want to keep an eye out on the street and at frozen dessert shops if you're a fan of Stranger Things.