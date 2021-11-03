Adam Sandler Reveals What Shooting 'Billy Madison' In Toronto Looked Like In The '90s
Did he just share a secret filming location?
Adam Sandler gave movie fans a sneak peek into what shooting cult classic comedy Billy Madison looked like in Toronto.
The star shared a screenshot of an agenda for day one of filming for the movie back from June 26, 1994. Sandler posted the first page of the movie's call sheet to his Instagram, captioning the throwback pic, "The good old days."
According to the photo, the cast reported to 55 Booth Ave., a low-rise building in Toronto, where notable cast members like Bradley Whitford, playing Eric Gordon, filmed scenes inside his office.
Gordon was the film's antagonist and plotted against Sandler's character, Billy Madison, to take over the Madison family business.
According to the call sheet, that particular filming day was sunny, with some clouds expected in the afternoon and a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.
The day started at 7 a.m. and consisted of 10 interior shots of Eric's office, with other cast members including the janitor, secretary and architects.
While Sandler may have revealed one of the spots where the cast gathered to film back in the '90s, it's not the only one.
The movie was filmed all over Ontario in Oshawa, Stouffville, Toronto, and King City, according to IMDb.
Parkwood Estate in Oshawa was used for the Madison's mansion exterior and grounds shots and Casa Loma in Toronto was used for interior shots of the mansion.
Of course, the mansion's driveway had its own filming location at Mary Lake, King City in Ontario.
John Ross Robertson Junior Public School in Toronto was also used as a filming location for Billy's dodgeball game and school.