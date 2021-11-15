Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Brampton Got Hundreds Of Calls For Illegal Fireworks This Month & Issued So Many Charges

Diwali celebrations resulted in multiple charges.

Brampton Got Hundreds Of Calls For Illegal Fireworks This Month & Issued So Many Charges
City of Brampton | Facebook, Bob Corson | Dreamstime

This month, the City of Brampton was swarmed with hundreds of calls regarding illegal fireworks as residents gathered to celebrate Diwali.

Paul Morrison, bylaw director, revealed during a COVID-19 update on November 10 that officers had responded to a whopping 426 complaints about fireworks and issued a total of 65 charges throughout the festivities.

Morrison added that 32 warnings were also issued for incidents where people "bought fireworks from stores or local vendors and thought they were legitimate, but weren't."

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown offered up his take on the issue, stating the city and its residents need to find a way to celebrate in a more controlled fashion.

"I understand that in Brampton Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas are very important events, and I do want to find a way in which we can have that celebration, but where the fireworks are more under control," he said.

Brown says that they are looking at creating a more central celebration where people can gather together to watch the fireworks instead.

From Your Site Articles

Seth Rogen Wants To Trade One Of His Vases For A Canucks Diwali Jersey & It's All So Random

The jersey is designed by a local South Asian artist.

Canucks | Twitter, @sethrogen| Instagram

Seth Rogen is never shy about getting involved with his hometown of Vancouver, and just showed just how much he loves his local team.

Rob Williams tweeted a photo of a new Canucks jersey the team will be repping at warm-up, designed with a local artist, Jag Nagra.

Keep Reading Show less

14-Year-Old Ontarian Caught Driving Impaired, Without A License & Over The Speed Limit

Police originally pulled them over for speeding.
SCUBATOO | Flickr

A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges after taking a joyride. 

According to the OPP, the Ontario driver was first stopped on Carriage Road in the Middlesex area on February 27. 

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Got 11 Large Gathering Calls In One Night & Multiple Charges Were Laid

There were reports of "noisy parties."
Robseguin | Dreamstime

It seems that some Torontonians aren't following stay-at-home orders. 

Police were forced to investigate 11 separate complaints of large gatherings in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Keep Reading Show less

Guelph Man Gets Himself Arrested & Charged For Annoying The Crap Out Of His Neighbours

And the award for worst neighbour in Ontario goes to... 🙄
guelphpoliceservice | Instagram

The award for most annoying neighbour apparently goes to this Guelph man, and the prize is criminal charges.

Guelph Police put out a statement on the charges, laid early Tuesday.

Keep Reading Show less