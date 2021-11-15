Brampton Got Hundreds Of Calls For Illegal Fireworks This Month & Issued So Many Charges
Diwali celebrations resulted in multiple charges.
This month, the City of Brampton was swarmed with hundreds of calls regarding illegal fireworks as residents gathered to celebrate Diwali.
Paul Morrison, bylaw director, revealed during a COVID-19 update on November 10 that officers had responded to a whopping 426 complaints about fireworks and issued a total of 65 charges throughout the festivities.
Morrison added that 32 warnings were also issued for incidents where people "bought fireworks from stores or local vendors and thought they were legitimate, but weren't."
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown offered up his take on the issue, stating the city and its residents need to find a way to celebrate in a more controlled fashion.
"I understand that in Brampton Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas are very important events, and I do want to find a way in which we can have that celebration, but where the fireworks are more under control," he said.
Brown says that they are looking at creating a more central celebration where people can gather together to watch the fireworks instead.