Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Were A Popular Couples Costume & It Might Be 'Too Soon'
They confirmed their divorce right before Halloween weekend.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady, and former Victoria's Secret Angel, Gisele Bündchen, confirmed on Friday that their divorce was finalized. It was right before Halloween weekend and sparked costume ideas that might have people wondering if it was too soon.
While the duo had been popular to dress up as in the past, there's been a new twist on the details this year, and they all seem to have one thing in common: The status of their marriage.
A lot of couples' had their significant other wear a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, while the other dressed as a Victoria's Secret Angel. The common "cherry on top" was a "divorce certificate" or what looked like a document with their names on it.
This video, posted by @carolenahuseby, shows her with a white gown and angel wings and her beau in Buccs attire. A news anchor's voice reporting on the divorce is the audio that they chose to play behind the clip.
In the TikTok, she hands her S/O a piece of paper to play on the idea that it's divorce papers.
While some loved the outfits, one person commented, "too soon 💔".
Another video was uploaded by the handle @heyitskelley, portraying a similar concept.
Though there were no divorce papers handed, she captioned a subtitled conversation between both parties that read:
"Me or Football?"
"Football ️🏈. With a losing team. And you leave me."
So many commenters published laughing face emoji's on the Halloween video. Some even said it was too accurate.
While the costumes seem to be a big hit, Bündchen has not yet posted what the family dressed as for Halloween, as she does annually.