Tom Brady Is On A Winning Streak Since Divorcing Gisele & TikTokers Have Some Wild Theories
The Tampa team has been 2-0 since the separation.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently divorced after 13 years of marriage and having three kids together. While the divorce was held under wraps until it was finalized, rumors swirled and Brady's game was affected.
The team was losing various plays and many fans felt like it was their star Quarterback's fault. However, since the separation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come out on top and carried two wins since the couple's widely publicized breakup.
On November 6, they won against the L.A. Rams, and, this past Sunday, they took the win against the Seattle Seahawks. Tiktokers have posted their theories as to why this might be and it has to do with his past relationship.
Brady said in a February 2019 interview that Bündchen has called herself a "good witch" and many creators on the Internet theorize that she was messing with the football competitions' end result.
"She's about the power of intention," Brady said, "...she always makes a little altar for me at the game because she just wills it so much. I have these little special stones and healing stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes and say all these mantras."
@ascension_of_judah
@Tom Brady admits his wife @Gisele Bündchen is a witch, but don’t worry, she’s a “good witch” Well, Yahuah disagrees Tom! Repent while you still can, if you’re not a reprobate. You and anybody else whole dwells in the dark, whether you recognize it as that or not. If not, your end has already been prophesied. 👇🏾“A man also or woman that hath a familiar spirit, or that is a wizard, shall surely be put to death: they shall stone them with stones: their blood shall be upon them.” -Leviticus 20:27“But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars—they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.” -Revelation 21:8 #TheKingdomOfYahuahHasComeToYou #Yahuah #Yahusha #yahushahamashiach #ruachhakodesh #Leviticus #Revelation #tombrady #repent
While the audience giggled, Brady said he believed in what she said as she would call the shots for how he'd play and the outcome would align with her predictions.
On October 4, one creator, whose video received 1.4 million views, describes how the ideation behind the concept began and that Brady should be worried about the split.
Those in the comment section thought the theory was outlandish but had a possibility of being true.
"Even if she isn't... the placebo effect is STRONG. If he believes his magic is gone...it will be," one person wrote.
Others commented that she won't "curse him," because she knows it will be "karma" that will do the work.
@unluckyp1ckle
Replying to @ekt97 #tombrady #giselebundchen #witchtok #divorce #spookyseason #thelovewitch #spell
In the days before their October 28 divorce announcement, the hosts on the Gambling Podcastretold the tale of Gisele's "witch" claims and they recounted how the athletes played.
Whether it's a clear mind making Brady play better or just raw talent, the Buccs are doing much better.
Bündchen has never outright publicly claimed to practice witchcraft.