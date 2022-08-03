NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

tom brady

Tom Brady's Birthday Is Today & His Wife And Tampa Team Made The Most Heartwarming Post

However, so many people are still reeling over the Miami Dolphins scandal. 👀

Florida Associate Editor
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Right: A screenshot of Tom Brady on one of his Instagram videos.

@gisele | Instagram, @tombrady | Instagram

It's Tom Brady's birthday today, and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have made the most touching posts wishing him the best.

Though, not everyone is totally over the recent news of Stephen Ross' suspension for violating the NFL's policies and communicating with Brady during the 2019-2020 season to bring him to the Miami Dolphins.

However, he turns 45 and might just be one of the most successful players in American football right now. His team dedicated a sweet post to their Quarterback on Twitter.

One user replied to the publication and said, "how does it feel to know he really wanted to be playing for the Dolphins?"

Meanwhile, NFL Prime Video responded with an adorable photo of a goat with a birthday hat on, as many fans refer to Brady as the "Greatest Of All Time." They even joked that the animal was a picture of the athlete celebrating his birthday.

The most heartwarming of all was an Instagram that his wife published of her husband and their two children at one of his games.

She captioned it: "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️"

Her birthday, July 20, was also not too long ago, and the player dedicated loving words to his wife on his social media page.

We'll be keeping an eye on where the Florida resident celebrates his big day!

