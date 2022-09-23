Celtics' Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheated On Wife-To-Be Nia Long With A Colleague & Fans Are Shocked
The actress responded with a weird message on Instagram.
Ime Udoka, head coach for the Boston Celtics, was suspended from his position after news broke that he allegedly had an affair with a female staff member.
This is a violation of the team's code of conduct, and an official press release revealed that he will be forced to sit out the 2022-2023 season as his suspension is taking place immediately.
Udoka has been engaged to actress Nia Long since 2015. The pair have been together since 2010 and share a 10-year-old child together.
Long took to Instagram after the public announcement of his fiancé's alleged affair to share a cryptic message on her Instagram story.
"When you see people change their whole life, and start walking down a path of enlightenment — I’m talking about hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine," she wrote, according to Us Weekly.
Fans of the couple have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with the situation.
\u201cCan\u2019t even cap bruh cheating on Nia Long is absolutely ludicrous\u2026as a player i wouldn\u2019t listen to NOTHING he say to me ever again\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Kerryon Johnson (@Kerryon Johnson) 1663823153
\u201cNia Long has an 100% approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is about to understand that.\u201d— Van Lathan Jr (@Van Lathan Jr) 1663859920
It is unclear at this time if Udoka will return to coaching the Celtics after his suspension has ended.
"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date" the official press release states.