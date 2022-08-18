NY Jets' Zach Wilson's Ex Abby Gile Deleted Her Instagram & Here's What She's Been Up To
She's been getting cozy with his old friend and roommate.
Abbey Gile, the former high school sweetheart of NY Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson, deleted her official Instagram account following the controversy surrounding her and her ex-boyfriend.
The couple made headlines after Wilson's former best friend and college roommate Dax Milne posted a photo of the pair embracing on the beach on July 9.
Fans commented on the post calling her a "homie hopper", to which she responded in a viral tweet on July 10 accusing Wilson of sleeping with his mom's best friend.
Her social media page was then deleted after an outpour of backlash from fans.
Despite her absence on the app, Gile continued to be active on a less mainstream social site, VSCO.
Unlike many popular social platforms, VSCO doesn't allow any likes or comments under posts, making it a respite from the recent negativity she's received.
Gile posted multiple photos with her new beau Milne, who is also an NFL player for the Washington Commanders.
There is one of him in an unbuttoned white shirt on July 31 with the caption, "MINE ❤️🔥."
The VSCO user also published the pair cozied up together on a boat at sunset, as well as a black and white photo holding hands and smiling with affectionate captions.
Abbey Gile and Dax Milne on a boat at sunset. Right: Abbey Gile and Dax Milne holding hands and smiling. @abbey-elizabethh | Vsco
On her new page, you can find daily-life selfies with her best friend, photos from a family member's funeral, dog pics, nature shots, and a photo from a friend's wedding.
There has been no more mention of Wilson since the incident.