NY Jets' Mike White's Wife Mallory Was His College Cheerleader & It's A Fairytale Love Story
They've been together since their college days in Florida. ️🏈💍
New York Jets star Quarterback, Zach Wilson, is benched for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, leaving Mike White in the running to be on the field.
You can bet, if that's the case, his wife, Mallory White, will most likely be cheering him on — whether she's at home or on the sidelines.
In fact, she's been doing it since their college days in Tampa at the University of South Florida. It is your all-American fairytale love story, and "romantic" is practically an understatement.
According to White's Instagram, they've been together since July 2015, and even stayed together when he transferred to Western Kentucky in 2016 to continue his college football career.
He proposed on New Year's 2018 with a diamond ring in a glass slipper. She stayed on the sidelines as he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys a couple of months later.
Then, in April 2019, the duo got married, and it was a fairytale.
"On 4-6-19 I married the hot cheerleader from freshman year 🔥," White captioned on a post.
In 2021, he entered his third year of football making it onto the New York Jets — and two more little ones were added to the roster, as Mallory was pregnant with twins, Millie and Maddox.
They made the announcement with a baby-sized NY Jets Jersey and USF Cheerleader uniform.
Now, White is soon making his way into his fifth year in the NFL with a beautiful family.
As for Mallory, she keeps her life pretty private, though it is known that she was a "former autism teacher," according to her Instagram bio, and she owns a custom sugar cookie design company, Mallory Makes.
It's safe to say as much as Mallory is Mike's cheerleader, he's truly her biggest fan.