'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Is Official With A Colorado Athlete & The Couple Goes Way Back
She's been cheering him on all season.
While everyone waits for the newest season of Euphoria, cast member Storm Reid is giving fans something to hold onto as she "hard launched" her new boyfriend at the Missing red carpet premiere on January 12.
Reid's new man is college football quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. The athlete was playing for the Jackson State Tigers and will now be playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Their relationship goes way back to the beginning of the sports season in early September when she was pictured on Instagram in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium cheering on the JSU Tigers against the Florida A&M University Rattlers.
At the time, it seemed as though she just loved the fanfare event, but now, it's clear the real reason why she was in attendance.
In the social media upload on September 4, she has a photo in the locker room with Sanders, who is the son of a former NFL player and current head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, Deion Sanders.
The actress' post includes a video of her hugging his father, too. The star has not revealed anything else on her social media about the couple since then. Neither has the Quarterback.
At her movie premiere last night, she was in a feathered gown and hand-in-hand with her new beau, who was in a black Gucci suit. He had on a large necklace with a "2" hanging on it, which is the number on his uniform.
Reid told ET that Sanders is "sweet" and "talented" and believes he'll be one of the best players in the U.S.
Her new movie comes out in theatres on January 20.