I Was Served By Robots At Fort Lauderdale’s New Hot Pot Restaurant & It Was Worth Every 'Byte'
It was all-you-can-eat AND wheeled the food right to our table.
Say goodbye to the traditional ways of running a restaurant. There is new waitstaff in town, and it's not what you'd expect.
I felt like I hopped into a time machine and went straight to the future at this new hot pot restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. It includes Korean BBQ and — get this — robots serve you.
Master Ba's Hot Pot, located at 2831 E. Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL, is an all-you-can-eat establishment and the food is absolutely delicious.
When I walked in, I got escorted to a table with a grill and burners beside it for the hot pots to warm up.
A waiter took our drink order and had us fill out a booklet, checking off the items we wanted. He delivered the hot pots when they were ready. I got the spicy one, and, boy, that broth was on fire!
Then, came the real show.
The service
A futuristic robot computerized to go to a specific table wheeled itself over with our trays of veggies, noodles, and raw meats on top. The large piece of technology moved around the foot traffic to get to our table.
The wait staff came back to take the trays off the robot and help us get settled with the cooktop. With all of the food we ordered, it's no wonder they need the extra wheel power.
All of the food ordered and ready to be cooked on the Korean BBQ and in the Hot Pot.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The food
One of the coolest aspects of the restaurant, besides the eclectic technology-built employees, was, that I got to cook my own cuisine to the temperature of my liking. We also had the option to boil our noodles in the hot pot broth once we started to see the liquid bubble at the surface.
Once you've flipped your meats, sauteed your veggies, and boiled your noodles, it was time to dig in!
The food was unbelievably good. We ordered beef and chicken, and both were marinated to perfection. It was encouraged to cook our veggies with our meats in order to get those juices mixed in.
A woman cooking and serving a bowl from the hot pot.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The verdict
Yes, the concept is all-you-can-eat, but I did have one issue with the way they charged. Whatever you do not eat on your table, raw or cooked, and that includes whatever is in the hot pot, gets charged $18 per pound. If you order with your eyes rather than your stomach this is something to pay careful attention to.
In my honest opinion, $18 per pound is too much money. Those hot pots are so big for even just one person, you are bound to have leftovers. Each person must order an item, meaning you can't share, and you also can't take anything home with you.
Read the fine print, no matter how hungry you are!
However, I would definitely go back and recommend this place to others. The meal itself far outweighed that part of the dining experience.
It was so flavorful, in fact, I'm still thinking about it today. Now that I know how to order, my next experience will be flawless to an already tasty meal.
Master Ba's Hot Pot
Price: $28.99-$35.00 for just the all-you-can-eat items.
When: Monday-Sunday from 12-11 p.m.
Address: 2831 E. Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33308
Why You Need To Go: This all-you-can-eat Korean-style BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant is an interactive touch for lunch or dinner. Also, a robot serves which is a pretty unique experience. Plus, the food will have you thinking about the flavors for the next couple of days, it's that good! 🍜
