Glen Powell's Girlfriend Is 'Onto The Next' & Fans Think There Was Major Sydney Sweeney Drama
It's almost like the plot of Euphoria.
Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell and his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, appear to have called it quits.
While recent rumours pointed at Powell's co-star Sydney Sweeney possibly being tied to the break-up in some capacity, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE the rumours were not true and that the couple broke up a while ago.
According to the outlet, the source said Paris and Powell “had broken up several times” and “had been on the rocks” since the release of Top Gun but that their decision to break up actually happened weeks ago.
“Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia (while Powell was filming for Anyone But You) they both decided to break up for good,” the source told PEOPLE.
Many fans had been speculating over the past few days that Sweeney was tied to the breakup, especially after Paris unfollowed Sweeney on social media.
However, a source told PEOPLE that's not why she did it.
"Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back,” they said. “This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up.”
On Wednesday, Paris posted a video of herself walking in NYC on her Instagram with the caption, "Know your worth & onto the next," which may be referencing her breakup with Powell.
She has unfollowed Powell, as reported by TMZ.
Aside from Paris unfollowing both Sweeney and Powell, the cheating rumours were also centred on the fact that the co-stars had a lot of on-set chemistry, according to a report by Seventeen.
The two were also reportedly spotted looking cozy together during recent events promoting their movie in Australia, leading to suspicions that there might have been something going on between them.
All those things combined had many people on social media jumping to conclusions.
One Twitter user wrote, “Finding the Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney cheating jokes entertaining, but now one of them has officially broken up,” followed by a video of Andrew Garfield awkwardly clapping during an award show.
Another Twitter user shared a clip from Euphoria when Sweeney’s character gets called out by her best friend for sleeping with her boyfriend, and followed it with the captions, "Gigi Paris and Sydney Sweeney after she broke up with Glen Powell over cheating allegations.”
A third Twitter user chimed in and sarcastically tweeted, “Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are not having an affair bc two people who are secretly sleeping together would stand 100 feet apart and struggle to make eye contact, not gush over each other with their faces 2 inches apart on national television.”
Despite the rumours, Sweeney is still engaged to Jonathan Davino. The couple was recently seen together walking her dog in photos shared by TMZ.
Powell and Paris originally made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, and Powell celebrated Paris' birthday this past June by sharing a photo of the model in a hat and bikini.
Neither Paris, Powell nor Sweeney have publicly addressed the cheating rumours.