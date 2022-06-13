'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Glen Powell Is From Texas & He's Always Visiting Austin
He very clearly loves his home state!
For any Texans who have been obsessing over the hunky men that star in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie (like many people), you're in luck because one of them frequents the Lone Star State.
Glen Powell, who plays Hangman in the film, is a native of Austin, TX and he very clearly loves his home state. The 33-year-old actor has some deep Texas roots, and he wants everyone to know it.
Powell may spend his time between filming and jet-setting around the world with his girlfriend Gigi Paris, but his Instagram shows he always makes time to rep some Texas merch or even visit home.
Much of his family, like his parents and his sister, Lauren Powell Whatton, still live in the state. You can often see them sharing snapshots of their hangouts on social media when he's in town.
The Top Gun star even celebrated his birthday in Texas last year.
Like any true Austinite, he still goes to the classics like Zilker Park's Trail of Lights, or University of Texas football games, and even attends SXSW with his entire family, as per his social posts.
You could be seeing him in Texas again this year, however, he'll be working this time.
He told Dallas Modern Luxury magazine in March that he'll star in a Richard Linklater film that takes place in Houston.
Powell co-wrote the movie, so the filming location comes from his affinity for his home state; he told the magazine that he and the director are actively working to make Texas a film hub.