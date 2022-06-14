NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Joe Jonas' New 'Don’t Mess With Texas' Campaign Reminded Us Of His Dallas Past

He was actually born in Arizona!

Texas Staff Writer
Joe Jonas in the new "Don't Mess With Texas" Campaign. Right: Joe Jonas stands in between his brothers Nick and Kevin.

@joejonas | Instagram

For its yearly "Don't Mess With Texas" campaign, the Texas Department of Transportation opted for Joe Jonas, who was actually born in Arizona. However, he sure has a Texas past.

In the government agency's annual anti-littering PSA, singer and on-again-off-again-Texan Joe Jonas portrays the caricature of a classic Texas cowboy, complete with a hat and boots.

The 32-year-old takes his new job pretty seriously as the commercial and iconic Texas term is an annual push by the state to remind locals that littering will ruin the beauty of the state.

Many of the campaign's previous faces, like George Strait and Willie Nelson, were the born-and-raised-here type of Texan.

While Jonas wasn’t born on Texas soil, he lived in the Dallas area for about nine years during his childhood, as stated by his brother Kevin in a short video in the city in 2011.

The Jonas family lived a humble life in a small Dallas apartment where the band of brothers even explored music.

The brothers even reached the height of their popularity at the 2007 Texas State Fair where thousands of fans flooded the grounds to see the performance.

A few years later, the three of them bought an impressive family home on a golf course in the suburb of Westlake; in 2011 they brought fans along on a tour of the rustic mansion.

The brothers sold it back in 2015, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Although Joe grew up in New Jersey and is now based in Florida with his wife Sophie Turner, his love for Texas is alive and ever-present in TxDot's new commercial.

Comments 💬

