The 'Euphoria' Cast Is Mourning Angus Cloud's Death & Called Him 'Forever Family'
"I hope he knew how many hearts he touched."
Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at 25, and his cast mates are sharing their grief.
Cloud died in his family home in Oakland, California on July 31, according to TMZ. However, the cause of his death has not been released.
The actor's family shared a statement with TMZ on Monday.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family told TMZ.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Cloud was best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria. His fellow cast members have been sharing their condolences online since the news of his death broke.
Javon Walton, who played Ashtray on the HBO show, a younger brother of sorts to Cloud's character, posted a sweet photo of them embracing with the caption, "rest easy brother."
In an Instagram story, the 17-year-old actor posted another photo of himself and Cloud with the caption "forever family."
An Instagram story of Angus Cloud and Javon Walton.@onwardwanna | Instagram
Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez on the HBO series, posted an Instagram story of a broken heart in the wake of Cloud's death.
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson told Deadline that Cloud was a special person who will be missed.
"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," said Levinson.
"He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett in the show, shared a video of Cloud on her Instagram story and wrote, "the tears just won't stop."
The HBO and Euphoria Instagram pages also paid tribute to Cloud in a joint post.
"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, told Deadline in May 2023 that Euphoria's third season is set to come out in 2025, but production has been stalled by the ongoing writer and actor strikes in Hollywood.
That means fans will most likely not see Cloud in the third season of the show as his beloved character Fezco.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital.