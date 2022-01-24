Urban Outfitters Is Having A 50% Off Sale & You Can Get Hundreds Of Items For As Little As $8

From beauty products to cleaning supplies, we included a ton of cute, random and useful things for you to browse.
You might even find a fun Valentine's Day gift for your significant other in here (like this hilarious bottle of refresher spray they can use to keep their nether regions fresh). Enjoy!
This Tiktok-famous tool is a tough scrubbing sponge that changes its stiffness based on water temperature. The Scrub Mommy is another popular product that's similar, but it features a soft sponge on the back.
If you don't already have one, you can add a PopSocket phone grip to your cart. It makes it a little easier for you to hold your phone. It comes in a ton of different designs that works with or without a phone case.
This hilarious yet helpful product will help you or your loved one stay fresh around their nether regions. You can pair it with an anti-itch cream that'll save you from chafing, too.
This four-pack of silicone face scrubbing pads can help you get all of your makeup off at the end of the day. Each one has a little handle that'll make it easy for you to hold.
You can protect your hair and skin while you sleep with a smooth, satin pillowcase. This one won't soak up your night-time face serums and creams, like cotton pillowcases tend to — plus, it'll keep your luscious locks from breaking.
Though you can use them for just about any mess, any scuffs and marks on your walls won't stand a chance against Magic Clean Erasers Sheets. For even tougher messes, you can grab a pack of Mr Clean Sponges for $7.99.
This cult-favourite exfoliator will help scrub away dull skin to reveal a softer and glowing complexion.
Keep your luscious locks from breaking with a five-pack of satin hair scrunchies. These are more gentle than a typical hair elastic, but they'll still keep your hair securely tied up.
Shoppers love fidgeting with this pop and push keychain. This sensory gadget feels just as satisfying as popping bubble wrap and can help keep your hands busy when you're anxious, stressed or trying to focus.
Let's face it: we could all use a bathroom refresher spray! Grab a bottle of Poo-Pourri's original scented spray and give your toilet the refresh it deserves.
Similar to the infamous TubShroom, this nifty drain stopper doubles as a hair catcher. I mean, who really wants to deal with a clogged shower?
Made popular by Tiktok, this Maybelline mascara is ultra-volumizing and can lengthen lashes to the max. It comes with a flexible wand that'll help you reach every single one of your lashes and will give your eyes a dramatic pop that'll last all day.
If you could use a little more privacy but don't want to sacrifice any sunlight, this handy window film should do the trick. It'll cover up your windows with a frosted, non-gooey film so you can prance around in your birthday suit without worrying about the neighbours.
This luxurious hair oil will help to smooth out split ends and significantly decrease frizz. This stuff is thick, so a little will go a long way.
Forget the fuss of plugging and unplugging and say hello to wireless charging. Just place your device on the centre of the charging platform for a quick and easy way to power up.
If you're tired of having messy drawers, it might be time to grab a pack of dividers. It comes with four organizers that'll keep your socks, tees and undergarments neat and tidy.
These reusable (and absolutely adorable!) baking cups are a great solution to reducing single-use items in the kitchen, all while ensuring your next batch of cupcakes won't stick to the pan.
These practical mop and broom grippers can get your cleaning supplies out of the way and where they belong. Without any mounting tools, all you have to do is pick a spot and stick them on.
Comfy joggers that don't cost an arm and a leg? Yes, please. You can get these in any size from XS to 5XL and in 31 colours. You can also find a similar style in men's sizes, too.
You'll never smoosh another tomato with a dull knife again once you've used this nifty knife sharpener. The best part? It's so tiny, you can throw it into a drawer without it eating up too much space.
This glass stove-top cleaner kit comes with a solution, buffer, and scraper. It'll remove burnt-on food and discolouration and get your stove looking good as new.
You can give your scalp the exfoliating massage it deserves with this silicone scrubber. It helps get any leftover product out of your hair plus it feels really good, too.
Here's a sweet and simple crew neck that'll become your new go-to sweater when you're lounging at home. This one's available in sizes small to 4XL in a whopping 36 colours.
These cult-favourite pimple patches are small yet effective. Just pop one over your next breakout and wait a few hours to reveal a much tamer version of your zit. The literal goo leftover on the sticker shows you how well it works. It comes with four sheets with 24 stickers of assorted sizes on each.
This air-tight food canister has a satisfying lid you can pop on and off with ease. It's great for storing dry foods that don't already come in the best packaging, like baking ingredients or pet kibble.
This plush facial pad will gently cleanse or tone your skin over and over again. It's reusable, so you can cut back on disposable cotton pads this year.
These baking mats will replace the need for parchment paper and make it a whole lot easier to scrub your pans after cooking up a storm. It comes in a set of two.
These sweet and simple razors can help you tidy up your eyebrows and facial hair in a pinch. Each pack comes with three disposable razors.
