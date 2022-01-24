Trending Tags

Urban Outfitters Is Having A 50% Off Sale & You Can Get Hundreds Of Items For As Little As $8

Here are 9 things you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. 😍

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking for some retail therapy today? For a limited time, you can save 50% on hundreds of stylish items at Urban Outfitters in Canada right now.

Whether you're in the mood to shop for yourself or you're on the hunt for an awesome Valentine's Day gift, there are a ton of items you can get for as little as $8.

The sale includes clothing, accessories and home decor in all sorts of styles. From adorable roller derby skates to cozy t-shirt dresses, here are nine things you can add to your cart right now.

UO Zodiac Photo Clip Stand

Urban Outfitters

If you've been snapping cute pictures with your Instax camera, here's a unique way to display some of your favourite photos. You can get one in any of the 12 zodiac signs which could make for a great personalized birthday or Valentine's Day gift, too.

UO
$16 $8
Buy Now

Maddox Duvet Set

Urban Outfitters

This stylish cotton-blend duvet set will give your bedroom a total refresh. The twin size comes with one duvet cover and one pillowcase, while the queen size comes with one duvet cover and two pillowcases.

Maddox
$72+ $36
Buy Now

Chloe Tall Ribbed Beanie

Urban Outfitters

With the freezing weather in Canada lately, it wouldn't hurt to have an extra toque in your rotation. This style is currently available in five colours: light brown, pink, yellow, olive, and black.

Chloe
$20 $10
Buy Now

Koi Fish Overdyed T-Shirt Dress

Urban Outfitters

This overdyed t-shirt dress features a stunning koi fish illustration you'll fall in love with. It's also available in a muted turquoise colour in sizes S/M and L/XL.

UO
$54 $27
Buy Now

Roller Derby Candi Grl Quad Roller Skate

Urban Outfitters

It's never too early to prepare yourself for a fun springtime activity with a new pair of roller skates. These skates come in peach, blue, and green and are available in women's sizes 4 to 10.

Candi Grl
$169 $84.50
Buy Now

Enamel Icon Charm Hoop Earring Set

Urban Outfitters

You can get all three pairs of these adorable enamel charm earrings for just $14.50 right now. Along with this deep orange colour, you can also get them in green or pink.

UO
$29 $14.50
Buy Now

BDG Keanu Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Urban Outfitters

This funky flannel will keep you warm and stylish until the weather starts warming up. It's available in five different colours and prints in sizes XS to XL.

UO
$79 $38.50
Buy Now

Zodiac Juice Glass

Urban Outfitters

Who doesn't love zodiac-themed home products? These super cute floral glasses feature each sign's characteristics, which are printed along the rim.

UO
$16 $8
Buy Now

UO Kez Baguette Bag

Urban Outfitters

The iconic Baguette Bag at Urban Outfitters is available in seven colours and is currently half the price. You can pair it with a matching Chill Put Beaded Keychain on sale for $7 for added personality.

UO
$54 $27
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
