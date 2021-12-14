14 Ridiculously Cute Gifts From Urban Outfitters That'll Make Your Friends Go 'Aww'
Including heated dumpling slippers, a heart-shaped ring light and more.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The holidays are just around the corner and it's crunch time for last-minute gift buying. You can still find super adorable items at Urban Outfitters for your loved ones and yourself!
Shipping times range from seven to 10 days but if you really want to make sure you get it on time, you can pay $29.95 for express three-day shipping or order it online and pick it up in-store. You can also get a $50 credit on purchases over $100 until December 15.
Here are 14 gifts from Urban Outfitters that are simply too cute to handle.
Smoko Snoopy Silicone AirPods Case
This adorable Snoopy case will keep their pricey AirPods free from scratches. It has a loop on the side that hooks onto their keychain so they don't lose it.
Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie
This sloth plush is the ultimate cuddle buddy since it has a microwavable pouch that'll keep them warm. The pouch is filled with flax seeds and lavender for extra cozy vibes.
Cable Guys Star Wars Darth Vader Device Holder
This is the perfect stand for their gaming controller or phone. It comes with a six-foot micro USB charging cable, too.
Sad Peach Sugar Bowl
When they're not feeling their peachiest, they can add a spoonful of sugar to their coffee or tea with this sugar bowl. It comes with a matching serving spoon and a removable lid that keeps ingredients fresh.
Sitting Planter
This planter is the perfect home for their succulent or small-sized plant. Nobody will be able to resist smiling when they look at this happy little fella.
Spa Day Headband
This panda-ear headband is made with absorbent terry cloth that'll keep their hair out of their face when they're doing their skincare or makeup routine. It also comes in other styles like a cow print and tie-dye.
Smoko UO Exclusive Food Light
The bubble-tea lover in your life will adore this Smoko night light that's only available from Urban Outfitters. It's battery-activated, so they won't need to sacrifice any outlet space.
Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Board Game
Any Schitt's Creek fan will appreciate this themed Monopoly board full of show references. It was just released in Canada and would make a great holiday gathering game.
Smoko Heated Slipper
These dumpling slippers are the definition of cozy as they're made with fleece and heat up when their feet are feeling cold. Shoppers say these slippers heat up fast and the battery life lasts a long time.
Smoko Plush Cable Buddy
This potato cable buddy will keep them company as they WFH. The arms are really strong and it can also be used to cover their webcam, keep bags closed and more.
Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Vlogging Ring Light
This heart-shaped twist on a ring light will actually reflect little hearts in their eyes when they take selfies or hop on a Zoom meeting. It comes with multiple colour temperature and brightness settings as well as a phone holder. You can also buy the butterfly-shaped ring light for $33.99.
iHome The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker
Baby Yoda stole people's hearts when it first appeared on The Mandalorian and this cute little speaker will totally steal theirs. It connects from up to 30 feet and comes with a charging cable.
Puffin Flannel Insulated Beverage Holder
You can help them keep their drinks cool in both senses of the word with this flannel jacket holder. It also comes in a life vest and a cozy sweater design that are great for camping trips.
'Chew This Journal: An Activity Book for You and Your Dog' By Sassafras Lowrey
We all know that one person who considers their fur baby their best friend and this activity book is filled with fun ideas for them to do together. If they're more of a cat person, then they'll love this cat journal for $19.
