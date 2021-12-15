28 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get Delivered In Time For The Holidays
Get them all shipped free from Amazon Canada!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The last two weeks before Christmas is a mad dash for wrapping up those final few names on your list. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet, you've still got time.
You can still find last-minute gifts, but if you've already finished the bulk of your shopping and just need some stocking stuffers, then here are 28 you can get on Amazon Canada.
Grace & Stella Konjac Facial Sponges
This pair of konjac sponges will help them lightly exfoliate and cleanse their skin while removing makeup. One has activated charcoal to help with scrubbing and the other one has kaolin clay which will help with oily skin.
Pantene Miracle Intense Rescue Shots Treatment (Pack Of 4)
These deep conditioning treatments come in a pack of four conveniently-sized tubes that are perfect for traveling or using at home. Not only will they give dry hair some love but they also smells amazing.
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Pen
This magical stain-removing pen is perfect for anyone who is a bit clumsy. It can remove stains instantly and also be used as a pre-wash treatment.
Nite Ize Cinch-a-Lot Stretch Strap
This handy keychain will help them keep their keys on them even when they don't have pockets. It can also be used to keep things like lip balm on them without needing a special case.
Echo Flex
This mini Alexa voice assistant is perfect for those spaces where they don't need a full-fledged device. It'll still give them all the voice control features they know and love and the bottom port is compatible with attachments like an night light.
The Original Drinking Buddies Cocktail/Wine Glass Markers
A wine night wouldn't be complete without these hunky drink markers that'll help them and their friends identify their glasses. The pack comes with six speedo-wearing buddies and you can also get this fireman pole stirring stick pack, too.
Dachshund Dog-Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Trays
The dog lover in your life will appreciate this amusing stocking stuffer idea. This silicone tray can yield dachshund-shaped ice cubes, chocolates, candies or whatever else they want to use it for.
Foot Petals Unisex's Blisstick-Anti-Friction Shoe Care
This little balm would make a great stocking stuffer for anyone who is constantly wearing heels or has trouble breaking in new shoes. It works by creating a layer that reduces friction and in turn reduces blisters.
BLDR Selfie Ring Light
Give them the gift of better lighting with this rechargeable ring light that can clip onto any of their devices.
IMEEA Small Trinket Tray
This golden leaf tray is perfect for them to leave by their bedside or the bathroom to keep their jewelry and other trinkets in one place.
Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps
These Nintendo Switch thumb grips will help them game better and make their device look so much cuter! They come in a pack of four and are available in six different colour options.
Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub
Help them kiss flakey lips goodbye this winter with this trio of lip products from Burt's Bees. It includes a tub of exfoliating lip scrub, a tinted lip balm and hydrating lip oil.
43-in-1 Credit Card Wallet Size Ninja Multitool
This handy multitool may look thin but it's actually incredibly sturdy and has everything from HEX wrench to eyeglass repair functions. It'll fit right in a card slot in their wallet, so they can bring it everywhere they go.
Gourmet du Village Hot Chocolates
These delicious hot chocolate powders come in so many fun flavours and colours that'll excite your friends and family members of every age.
Tangle Teezer Mini Ultimate Detangler
This tiered brush has extra-flexible bristles that are made for using on wet hair to reduce breakage. It's the perfect size for bringing on the go and even has a hole for using with a clip.
Just a Drop Toilet Odour Eliminator
This eucalyptus-scented dropper is a perfect gag gift for your partner or family member if you share a bathroom. A couple of drops before using the toilet will keep your space smelling fresh!
Phone Loops Finger Strap
This useful band fits in pretty much any phone case and creates a grip that they can slide their fingers through. It's perfect for that person you know who's always dropping their phone but doesn't like bulky add-ons.
ELFRhino Cord Organizer
This two-pack of cord organizers clips shut to keep their earphones and charging cables from tangling.
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik
This portable pen is loaded with jewelry cleaner that'll help them give their favourite pieces a new shine. The bristles get into tight crevices and the solution also polishes gems.
Garnier Sheet Masks
We could all use some more self-care right now and these inexpensive sheet masks are the perfect addition to any spa-day themed gift basket or stocking.
Cake Beauty Heavy Cream Smoothing Body Butter Balm
You can treat your friend to this delicious-smelling body cream that'll keep their skin from becoming rough and dry. It's the perfect size to throw in their bag, too!
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Half Pound Cup
Surprise them with this giant version of their favourite peanut butter and chocolate candy that weighs half a pound. They might even share with you!
Shockproof Protective Silicone Case
This vibrant Alexa remote cover is perfect for the person who's always losing the remote. The lightweight silicone also protects the device from popping open when dropped. You can also get this version for Apple TV for $9.99.
MakeUp Eraser Chic Black
This reusable microfibre cloth can wash off a whole face of makeup with just a bit of water. It'll also help exfoliate their skin and replace the need for disposable wipes.
Bubble Candles by Pastel Candy
Get them one of these bubble candles that they've been seeing all over their For You Page on TikTok. It's vanilla scented and comes in white, grey, green or pink and is made of soy wax.
Ceramic Donut Mug
This novelty mug is such a fun design for donut-lovers. It's microwave and dishwasher safe and comes in brown, pink and blue.
LATME Ice Roller
Natalia Buia | Narcity
If you know someone who is always getting headaches, then this ice roller could be their new favourite tool. Our editor loves it for reducing puffiness and spot-treating headaches.
Toderoy Claw Clips (Pack Of 3)
Claw clips are the trendiest hair accessory right now and this three-pack comes in three different colours. They're great for any hair type and are less damaging than using elastics.