28 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get Delivered In Time For The Holidays

Get them all shipped free from Amazon Canada!

28 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get Delivered In Time For The Holidays
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The last two weeks before Christmas is a mad dash for wrapping up those final few names on your list. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet, you've still got time.

You can still find last-minute gifts, but if you've already finished the bulk of your shopping and just need some stocking stuffers, then here are 28 you can get on Amazon Canada.

Grace & Stella Konjac Facial Sponges

Amazon Canada

This pair of konjac sponges will help them lightly exfoliate and cleanse their skin while removing makeup. One has activated charcoal to help with scrubbing and the other one has kaolin clay which will help with oily skin.

Amazon Canada
$10.99
Buy Now

Pantene Miracle Intense Rescue Shots Treatment (Pack Of 4)

These deep conditioning treatments come in a pack of four conveniently-sized tubes that are perfect for traveling or using at home. Not only will they give dry hair some love but they also smells amazing.

Amazon Canada
$6.97
Buy Now

Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Pen

This magical stain-removing pen is perfect for anyone who is a bit clumsy. It can remove stains instantly and also be used as a pre-wash treatment.

Amazon Canada
$3.97
Buy Now

Nite Ize Cinch-a-Lot Stretch Strap

Amazon Canada

This handy keychain will help them keep their keys on them even when they don't have pockets. It can also be used to keep things like lip balm on them without needing a special case.

$12.99
Buy Now

Echo Flex

Amazon Canada

This mini Alexa voice assistant is perfect for those spaces where they don't need a full-fledged device. It'll still give them all the voice control features they know and love and the bottom port is compatible with attachments like an night light.

Amazon Canada
$34.99 $19.99
Buy Now

The Original Drinking Buddies Cocktail/Wine Glass Markers

Amazon Canada

A wine night wouldn't be complete without these hunky drink markers that'll help them and their friends identify their glasses. The pack comes with six speedo-wearing buddies and you can also get this fireman pole stirring stick pack, too.

Amazon Canada
$19.06 $15.06
Buy Now

Dachshund Dog-Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Trays

Amazon Canada

The dog lover in your life will appreciate this amusing stocking stuffer idea. This silicone tray can yield dachshund-shaped ice cubes, chocolates, candies or whatever else they want to use it for.

Amazon Canada
$12.99
Buy Now

Foot Petals Unisex's Blisstick-Anti-Friction Shoe Care

Amazon Canada

This little balm would make a great stocking stuffer for anyone who is constantly wearing heels or has trouble breaking in new shoes. It works by creating a layer that reduces friction and in turn reduces blisters.

Amazon Canada
$11.04
Buy Now

BLDR Selfie Ring Light

Amazon Canada

Give them the gift of better lighting with this rechargeable ring light that can clip onto any of their devices.

Amazon Canada
$9.99
Buy Now

IMEEA Small Trinket Tray

Amazon Canada

This golden leaf tray is perfect for them to leave by their bedside or the bathroom to keep their jewelry and other trinkets in one place.

Amazon Canada
$13.99
Buy Now

Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps

Amazon Canada

These Nintendo Switch thumb grips will help them game better and make their device look so much cuter! They come in a pack of four and are available in six different colour options.

$8.99
Buy Now

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub

Amazon Canada

Help them kiss flakey lips goodbye this winter with this trio of lip products from Burt's Bees. It includes a tub of exfoliating lip scrub, a tinted lip balm and hydrating lip oil.

Burt's Bees
$14.97
Buy Now

43-in-1 Credit Card Wallet Size Ninja Multitool

Amazon Canada

This handy multitool may look thin but it's actually incredibly sturdy and has everything from HEX wrench to eyeglass repair functions. It'll fit right in a card slot in their wallet, so they can bring it everywhere they go.

$13.95
Buy Now

Gourmet du Village Hot Chocolates

These delicious hot chocolate powders come in so many fun flavours and colours that'll excite your friends and family members of every age.

$1.49+
Buy Now

Tangle Teezer Mini Ultimate Detangler

Amazon Canada

This tiered brush has extra-flexible bristles that are made for using on wet hair to reduce breakage. It's the perfect size for bringing on the go and even has a hole for using with a clip.

Amazon Canada
$12
Buy Now

Just a Drop Toilet Odour Eliminator

Amazon Canada

This eucalyptus-scented dropper is a perfect gag gift for your partner or family member if you share a bathroom. A couple of drops before using the toilet will keep your space smelling fresh!

$6.49 $5.49
Buy Now

Phone Loops Finger Strap

Amazon Canada

This useful band fits in pretty much any phone case and creates a grip that they can slide their fingers through. It's perfect for that person you know who's always dropping their phone but doesn't like bulky add-ons.

$9.99
Buy Now

ELFRhino Cord Organizer

Amazon Canada

This two-pack of cord organizers clips shut to keep their earphones and charging cables from tangling.

Amazon Canada
$8.99
Buy Now

Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik

Amazon Canada

This portable pen is loaded with jewelry cleaner that'll help them give their favourite pieces a new shine. The bristles get into tight crevices and the solution also polishes gems.

Amazon Canada
$11.99
Buy Now

Garnier Sheet Masks

We could all use some more self-care right now and these inexpensive sheet masks are the perfect addition to any spa-day themed gift basket or stocking.

$3.99+
Buy Now

Cake Beauty Heavy Cream Smoothing Body Butter Balm

Amazon Canada

You can treat your friend to this delicious-smelling body cream that'll keep their skin from becoming rough and dry. It's the perfect size to throw in their bag, too!

$9.97
Buy Now

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Half Pound Cup

Amazon Canada

Surprise them with this giant version of their favourite peanut butter and chocolate candy that weighs half a pound. They might even share with you!

Amazon Canada
$5.98
Buy Now

Shockproof Protective Silicone Case

Amazon Canada

This vibrant Alexa remote cover is perfect for the person who's always losing the remote. The lightweight silicone also protects the device from popping open when dropped. You can also get this version for Apple TV for $9.99.

$8.95
Buy Now

MakeUp Eraser Chic Black

This reusable microfibre cloth can wash off a whole face of makeup with just a bit of water. It'll also help exfoliate their skin and replace the need for disposable wipes.

Amazon Canada
$23.98 $20.38
Buy Now

Bubble Candles by Pastel Candy

Amazon Canada

Get them one of these bubble candles that they've been seeing all over their For You Page on TikTok. It's vanilla scented and comes in white, grey, green or pink and is made of soy wax.

Amazon Canada
$24.95
Buy Now

Ceramic Donut Mug

Amazon Canada

This novelty mug is such a fun design for donut-lovers. It's microwave and dishwasher safe and comes in brown, pink and blue.

Amazon Canada
$17.99
Buy Now

LATME Ice Roller

Natalia Buia | Narcity

If you know someone who is always getting headaches, then this ice roller could be their new favourite tool. Our editor loves it for reducing puffiness and spot-treating headaches.

$18.85
Buy Now

Toderoy Claw Clips (Pack Of 3)

Amazon Canada

Claw clips are the trendiest hair accessory right now and this three-pack comes in three different colours. They're great for any hair type and are less damaging than using elastics.

Amazon Canada
$12.99
Buy Now
