6 Ottawa Bakeries With The Best Pie If You Need A Sweet Treat, According To Local Foodies
Pi Day is coming soon if you need an excuse.😉🥧
There's something special about pie as a dessert. It follows the seasons, from light fruity flavours such as cherry and rhubarb, to pumpkin and apple pie in the fall. You can also get away with eating pie for breakfast, and no one can judge. Add toppings, don't, it's your call.
Regardless of your favourite flavour, sweet or savoury, pies are meant to be enjoyed and shared. If you're not already convinced that it's time to order some pie from an Ottawa bakery, Pi Day is coming up on March 14. Math geeks and bakers unite as we celebrate the mathematical constant π on the fourteenth day of the third month, with some warm, tasty dessert.
We asked Narcity readers via Instagram where their favourite spots in Ottawa are to get a slice of pie, and these were their top picks.
Life of Pie
Address: 1134 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-run bakery in Ottawa has a weekly rotating menu of baked goods, sweets, take-home meals and pies. You'll see which pie flavours are available each day, including blackberry hazelnut crisp, apple, cherry berry and blueberry pie. They also have different types of quiche and savoury pies such as tourtiere. Handmade daily!
Three Tarts
Address: 464 Bank St. Unit 3, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint bakeshop serves up a variety of treats and pies that are as delicious as they are picture-perfect. You can shop in-store, online or find them at seasonal markets. Choose from chocolate pecan pie, sugar pie, apple raspberry vanilla and more complex flavours like apple blueberry pecan crisp crumble pie. Yes, that's all one pie. You'll find tarts, and tartlets as well for those who want something bite-size.
Perth Pie Co.
Address: 12 Gore St. E., Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the quaint town of Perth you'll find handmade pies in so many different flavours such as apple, blackberry, tart cherry, maple and strawberry. Many of these fruit flavours can also be combined. Specialty pie options include lemon meringue and coconut cream. Oh wait there's more. You can choose from savoury pies like chicken pot pie and Guinness beef pot pie.
If you can't make it to Perth, you can find frozen pies at Ottawa locations including Around The Block Butcher Shop.
Black Walnut Bakery
Address: 979 Cameron St., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adorable yellow house bakery is just East of Ottawa and baked everything fresh by hand. You can stop by or preorder a number of different treats, with sweet and savoury pies on the menu. Choose from pie flavours such as Tourtiere, butter tarts, pot pies, apple pie or peach frangipane pie.
The Pie Bar
Address: 9277 County Rd. 42, Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bakeshop in Westport puts a spin on traditional sweets, rotating their available menu of desserts and baked goods. They are offering a specialty Pi Day collaboration treat box that you can order online. Inside you'll find salted caramels, caramel sauce, maple caramelized apple and candied bacon handpies and maple bourbon butter tarts.
There is an Ottawa pick-up option at Motif on Wellington Street West.
Antrim Truck Stop
Address: 580 White Lake Rd., Arnprior, ON
Why You Need To Go: You may be surprised that a truck stop has some tasty dessert options, but inside you'll find both a restaurant and bakery with meals made from fresh ingredients. They're known for their butter tarts, but also have other treats including fruit and cream pies. They even do custom cakes.