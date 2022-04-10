This Ontario Airbnb Has A Sauna With Panoramic Lake Views & It's Like A 'Luxury Spa Resort'
It's under two hours away from the GTA.
While the word "cottage" might bring to mind a rustic getaway, this spot is anything but. Located in Penetanguishene, the massive Airbnb offers a luxurious waterfront escape. Dubbed "Waterfront Paradise," the abode sleeps 16 guests and comes with incredible views of Georgian Bay.
The cottage is set on a picturesque property with over 122 ft of lakefront. Open year-round, you can enjoy tons of different activities during your stay.
Inside, you'll find an open-concept living space where you can take in the view from the large windows. The basement features a bar area and games like pool and ping pong.
The spacious deck outside is the perfect spot to lounge with a drink and soak up the summer sun. Not only can you find tons of patio furniture to relax on, there's an elevated hot tub where you can gaze over the lake.
On the shore, a large, partially covered deck hung with lights makes for a romantic place to spend some time. Stone steps lead right into the blue waters of Georgian Bay where you can swim or float the day away.
One of the most unique aspects of the rental is the barrel sauna, which has a rounded window at the front for panoramic lake views.
The Airbnb is just 10 minutes away from Awenda Provincial Park, and there are lots of opportunities for snow shoeing, hiking, ice fishing, and more.
No matter what season it is, this luxury cottage has resort vibes, and is an idyllic place for group getaways.
Waterfront Paradise
Cottage rental in Penetanguishene, Ontario.
$1,649 + /night
Neighbourhood: Penetanguishene, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious cottage features stunning lake views and a unique barrel sauna.
