Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Airbnb Has A Sauna With Panoramic Lake Views & It's Like A 'Luxury Spa Resort'

It's under two hours away from the GTA.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Waterfront Paradise in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

Waterfront Paradise in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

Courtesy of Waterfront Paradise

While the word "cottage" might bring to mind a rustic getaway, this spot is anything but. Located in Penetanguishene, the massive Airbnb offers a luxurious waterfront escape. Dubbed "Waterfront Paradise," the abode sleeps 16 guests and comes with incredible views of Georgian Bay.

The cottage is set on a picturesque property with over 122 ft of lakefront. Open year-round, you can enjoy tons of different activities during your stay.

Exterior of the cottage. Exterior of the cottage. Kristiyan & Karen | Airbnb

Inside, you'll find an open-concept living space where you can take in the view from the large windows. The basement features a bar area and games like pool and ping pong.

Open concept living area. Open concept living area. Kristiyan & Karen | Airbnb

The spacious deck outside is the perfect spot to lounge with a drink and soak up the summer sun. Not only can you find tons of patio furniture to relax on, there's an elevated hot tub where you can gaze over the lake.

Hot tub with lake views. Hot tub with lake views. Kristiyan & Karen | Airbnb

On the shore, a large, partially covered deck hung with lights makes for a romantic place to spend some time. Stone steps lead right into the blue waters of Georgian Bay where you can swim or float the day away.

Gazebo by the water. Deck by the water. Courtesy of Waterfront Paradise

One of the most unique aspects of the rental is the barrel sauna, which has a rounded window at the front for panoramic lake views.

The Airbnb is just 10 minutes away from Awenda Provincial Park, and there are lots of opportunities for snow shoeing, hiking, ice fishing, and more.

Inside the barrel sauna. Inside the barrel sauna. Courtesy of Waterfront Paradise

No matter what season it is, this luxury cottage has resort vibes, and is an idyllic place for group getaways.

Waterfront Paradise

Cottage rental in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

Cottage rental in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

Courtesy of Waterfront Paradise

$1,649 + /night

Book

Neighbourhood: Penetanguishene, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spacious cottage features stunning lake views and a unique barrel sauna.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...