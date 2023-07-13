These 5 Resorts Were Named The Best In Canada & Here's Why Voters Say They're Worth A Stay
Featuring iconic properties and picture-perfect hotels.
Five Canadian resorts were just named among the best in the country and if you're looking for a luxurious stay, you'll want to check these spots out.
Travel + Leisure released the results of their World's Best Awards survey on July 11, detailing the top islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more as voted on by the publication's readers.
For 2023, five resorts in Canada made the cut as reader's favourites, specifically rated on a criteria including the resort's rooms and facilities, location, food, service and overall value.
Here are the resorts readers say are the best in Canada. Consider booking a stay and finding out for yourself.
Manoir Hovey
Price: From $437 per night
Address: 575 Rue Hovey, North Hatley, QC
Why You Need To Go: Manoir Hovey is a picture-perfect hotel located in the quaint village of North Hatley, Quebec.
The five-star hotel was voted the winner of Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for the third year in a row.
According to readers, the hotel feels "special and private," thanks to its small number of rooms (there are only 36 rooms available, as well as one cottage).
The rooms themselves are just as cozy, with many featuring fireplaces, canopy beds and balconies that look out into the surrounding forest.
The village of North Hatley is like something out of a movie, with charming shops and a gazebo. It may even remind you of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls.
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
Price: From $475 per night
Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: A classic ski resort in Whistler, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler is a mountain retreat surrounded by wilderness.
As Canada's only AAA Five-Diamond property, you can certainly expect a high level of luxury here, and Travel + Leisure readers agree that that's exactly what you get.
While the resort was beat by Quebec's Manoir Hovey, readers gave it a score of 92.51 out of 100 based on the resort's rooms, location, service, food and value.
The resort features 273 modern-rustic rooms and suites, "highly personalized" 24-hour service, and an award-winning on-site spa and a range of dining options with mountain views.
The resort offers unique experiences, like a mountain-top afternoon tea and helicopter tour, as well as scenic nearby attractions like Lost Lake and Whistler Village.
While it will definitely cost more than a pretty penny, reviewers say it's worth the splurge.
Fairmont Chateau Whistler
Price: From $459 per night
Address: 4599 Chateau Blvd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Chateau Whistler scored highly among Travel + Leisure readers as one of Canada's best ski resorts.
Located at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, the hotel is the perfect place to enjoy a mountain getaway and is open for all-seasons visits -- whether you want to ski, golf, or just unwind in a whirlpool.
Travel + Leisure readers call the hotel "the perfect ski-in/ski-out property with gorgeous views," with readers also noting that everything from the food to the drinks and location comes together at the resort.
Fairmont Banff Springs
Price: From $1,229 per night
Address: 405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Castle in the Rockies secured the top fourth spot in the list of resorts.
Readers gave the Fairmont Banff Springs a 91.25 out of 100, just behind the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.
Located in the heart of Banff National Park just minutes from the town of Banff, the world-famous hotel is the "place to be for classic outdoor adventures and relaxation."
The hotel serves as a great point for classic Alberta experiences, whether you want to hike, see wildlife, take in stunning blue lakes or enjoy gondola rides to high peaks.
In the summer, the resort offers a championship golf course; in the winter, head here for some amazing skiing.
Wickaninnish Inn
Price: From $540 per night
Address: 500 Osprey Ln., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: Travel + Leisure calls the Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino, B.C., a "longtime reader favorite for its incredible views and storm-watching opportunities."
Indeed, the resort offers breathtaking views from every angle, given that it's perched on a cliff right above the Pacific Ocean.
Located on Chesterman Beach, the inn features a range of guest rooms and suites that all come with ocean views, gas fireplaces, soaker tubs and individual balconies.
Readers gave the hotel high marks for its accommodations, food, service and value.
The location is also another highlight — the beach is a great place to explore tidepools at low tide, and find sea stars, anemones and other marine life.
Travel + Leisure's awards also highlighted five Canadian cities as some of the best places to visit in the country, to further inspire your next getaway.
Happy travels!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.