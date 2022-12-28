7 Top-Rated Ski Resorts In Canada That Have Great Deals For Winter 2023
Time to hit the slopes! ⛷
Winter is here! And what better way to ring in the season than by planning a ski trip?
Canadians looking for the best place to hit the slopes this winter can take advantage of some of the great deals and prices being offered by some of Canada's top ski resorts.
While many of Canada's ski resorts are world-renowned, like Whistler Blackcomb, residents may not know that many of the country's ski areas offer some of the best bang for your buck, and can actually be considered fairly affordable.
For instance, at other well-known ski resorts, like Aspen in Colorado, a single-day lift ticket will set you back by more than $300. Not exactly pocket change!
In Canada, however, skiiers can find prices well below that. To help narrow down your search, here are some of the country's top ski resorts that have great deals and prices right now.
Mont Tremblant
Location: Mont Tremblant, Quebec
Price: $99+ for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: Mont Tremblant is somehow both a well-known spot and a hidden gem for skiing in Canada.
Just an hour and a half from Montreal and under two hours from Ottawa, the ski area offers 665 acres of terrain across four mountain faces, more than 2,000 feet of vertical drop, and a total lift capacity of 27,230 skiers per hour, making it a pretty great place to hit the slopes!
Right now, you can find stays for as low as $195 per night and get a discount on accommodations when you stay two nights (10% off) or three or more nights (15% off) at the resort.
Blue Mountain
Location: The Blue Mountains, Ontario
Price: $71+ for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: Just about two hours from Toronto, Blue Mountain is a classic ski area for residents of southern Ontario to escape to, with tons to do and a charming village with a great selection of restaurants and stores.
Currently, you can save up to 20% on ski lift tickets if you book them in advance, and get deals on accommodations too.
Right now, you can find stays at Blue Mountain starting at $260.10 per night, with extra savings if you book three or four nights (20% off), five or six nights (25% off) or seven or more nights (30% off).
Lake Louise
Location: Lake Louise, Alberta
Price: $119+ for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: With terrain for all levels of skiers set in the stunning Rocky Mountains, it's no wonder Lake Louise Ski Resort was named Canada's Best Ski Resort in the World Ski Awards.
If you don't need to start your skiing early, you can get a discount on the price of lift tickets by booking them for later sessions in the day.
While full-day lift tickets start at $119 per adult, you can book half-day tickets (noon-4 p.m.) starting at $96, or after 2 p.m. tickets starting at just $59.
According to the resort, you can also save by booking tickets for weekdays, when prices are lowest, rather than weekends and peak days.
Whistler Blackcomb
Location: Whistler, B.C.
Price: $167+ for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: Whistler Blackcomb is one of the world's top ski resorts for a reason.
Just two hours from Vancouver, Whistler is the largest ski resort in North America, with tons of terrain for all levels and, importantly, tons of snow.
The spot is a must-visit destination for any skier. Right now, you can save on both accommodations and ski rentals at Whistler Blackcomb and find a place to stay for as low as $190 per night.
At the Listel Hotel, located in the heart of Whistler Village, you can save more the longer you stay, with 20% off three nights, 25% off four to five nights and 30% off six or more nights at the resort this winter.
Big White Ski Resort
Location: B.C.
Price: $124 for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: Located about an hour from Kelowna in B.C.'s southern interior, Big White is a great resort for families, beginners and experts alike, with more than 2,700 acres of terrain and the option to ski on 39 of those acres at night from 3:30-8 p.m.
For a sweet deal on tickets, be sure to book in advance online. Doing so can save you up to 25% on the price of both single-day lift tickets and night tickets at the resort.
You can also save 10% by booking ski and snowboard rentals online in advance.
Fernie Alpine Resort
Location: Fernie, B.C.
Price: $111.20+ for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: It's said that about 30 feet of snow covers this ski resort near Fernie, B.C., each year, making for some of the best skiing powder around.
This ski resort set by a B.C. mountain town has tons of ways to save this winter, like up to 20% off lift tickets when you book two nights and two days of skiing as a package, one night half price when you stay three nights and one night free if you're staying four nights.
You can also save up to 20% on lift tickets if booked online more than 14 days before your visit.
Sunshine Village Ski Resort
Location: Banff, Alberta
Price: $141+ for one-day lift tickets
Why You Need To Go: Located in the beautiful Banff National Park, the Sunshine Village Ski Resort is an ideal place for intermediate skiers, but also has plenty of terrain for beginners.
The resort, which has been called one of the best budget ski resorts in Canada, offers ski-in, ski-out accommodations and is just 20 minutes away from the town of Banff.
While single-day lift tickets are a bit pricier compared to other resorts, those looking to head here can purchase a Sunshine Super Card, which gets you three free days of skiing and additional savings on all other visits to the resort.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.