You Can Fly From Toronto To Mont Tremblant For Less Than $200 This Winter
Are y'all ready for après-ski season? ⛷
Gather around all winter lovers because the cold season just got more exciting, and it might be time to skip fall altogether.
Porter Airlines announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their seasonal flight this winter, making it convenient to travel between two popular provinces.
If you enjoy hitting the slopes, you'll probably be happy to hear that Porter Airlines' direct flights between Toronto and Mont Tremblant are back.
The flights will resume on December 16, 2022 and run until March 27, 2023. Three scheduled weekly flights will depart and land at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
"Skiers, snowboarders, and hikers can enjoy over 100 trails fit for everyone, from beginners to experts, in as little as 70 minutes from Toronto," Porter Airlines said in a press release.
But if you don't ski or snowboard and want to enjoy a winter wonderland, then you should know that Mont Tremblant offers a bunch of other fun activities, such as ice skating, snowshoeing, relaxing spas, and world-class lodging and amenities.
Flights from Toronto to Mont Tremblant start at $193 one-way, and the flight duration is an hour and 10 minutes.
This may sound expensive for those looking to travel within Canada, but it's great for anyone wanting to hit the slopes in places other than the Blue Mountain Ski Resort or the Horseshoe resort.
Also, the apres-ski vibes in Mont Tremblant make the flight cost worth the splurge, especially if you're looking for somewhere to celebrate a special occasion, such as a bachelorette/bachelor party or even an anniversary.
If winter's coming, you might as well enjoy what the beautiful wintry season has to offer.