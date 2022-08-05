Canada Has Its Own Version Of The Dead Sea & You Can Float All Of Your Worries Away
It's a hidden gem that many might not know about!
If you've always dreamed of floating in the salty waters of the Dead Sea, you don't need to leave the country to get the same experience.
Canada is home to a mineral lake with water that is so buoyant it's actually been called the "Dead Sea of Canada."
Little Manitou Lake, the only lake of its kind in North America, is a lesser-known swimming spot similar in quality to the natural wonder found in southern Israel.
Located in central Saskatchewan in the resort community of Manitou Beach, the lake is said to have healing and rejuvenating properties thanks to the many minerals found in the water.
The lake contains minerals like magnesium, sulphate, mineral salts, sodium, sulphur and calcium, many of which are said to be natural skin enhancers, working to tone and tighten.
The saltwater lake is also said to be one of only three bodies of water with the same qualities in the whole world.
Since the water has such a high level of salinity (five times higher than that of the ocean!) you don't actually even need to swim here — you'll just float. You can even read while you swim or float vertically because of how buoyant the water is!
The lake is about an hour and a half from Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon. You'll find hotels and campsites not far from the water if you want to extend your stay.
On the shores of the same lake, you'll also find Manitou Springs Hotel and Mineral Spa, the largest indoor spa of its kind in Canada, where you can further enjoy the benefits of the mineral-rich water.
On July 15, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an advisory for a blue-green algae bloom in Little Manitou Lake. The health authority says to avoid contact with any blue-green algae blooms and not swim or wade where blooms are present.
Little Manitou lake
Price: Free for day use
Location: Manitou Beach, SK
Why You Need To Go: You can float your troubles away at this lake called the "Dead Sea of Canada." The lake is said to have healing properties and has been called an "unsinkable experience!"
