This Canadian City Was Named Among The Top 11 Destinations To Check Out This Summer
So many things to do! ☀️
If you're looking to make the most out of the warm weather in Canada, you'll want to hit up this spot that's been named one of the top 11 destinations to travel to for the sunny season.
According to CNN, Montreal is one of the hottest places to be for summer 2022 due to a festival calendar that's "packed to the brim."
"Among its festivals will be the Festival Go Velo, for cyclists; the three-week-long Montreal Fringe Festival; the MURAL festival for international graffiti artists; a fireworks festival with participation by six world-class pyrotechnic companies; a jazz festival; an outdoor circus performer festival; Montreal Pride; and a fashion and design festival," says the outlet.
As well, you'll need to make sure you find some time to grab some freshly baked breakfast goodies to refuel.
"It's also a city that swears by its bagels, so visitors will want to leave time open in their busy festival schedule to sample these," says CNN. "Top purveyors include rival bagel makers St-Viateur Bagel and Fairmount Bagel."
And if you're looking for some pampering in between events, the city boasts one of the ten Canadian spas that were named the best in the world by Forbes. You can enjoy a Rose Gold Hydrating Facial at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal to get that glow on before your next outing!
If international travel is what you have on your mind, here are the other destinations that made CNN's top destination list: Australia, Singapore, Israel, Greece, France, Great Britain, Panama, Great Lakes, Walt Disney World and New York.
Not too shabby of a list to be on, Montreal!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.