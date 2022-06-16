Canada Is Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup Games & Here's Where The Matches Will Be Played
The Canadian cities that will host matches have been revealed! ⚽🇨🇦
Canada is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the U.S. and Mexico, and the Canadian cities where matches will be played have now been revealed!
On June 16, 2022, FIFA officials announced the World Cup 2026 host cities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, and two Canadian cities have been selected to host games during the month-long tournament.
Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton all threw their hats in the ring to be the Canadian host cities for the World Cup, but only Toronto and Vancouver have been chosen.
Games will be played at BMO Field in Toronto and B.C. Place in Vancouver.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the three North American nations, and 48 teams will compete in the tournament, both of which are a first for a FIFA World Cup!
The other host cities are Seattle, San Francisco, L.A., Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey in the U.S. and Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City in Mexico.
According to CTV News, Canada and Mexico will each be home to 10 games, while the U.S. will get 60 matches, including the final where one team will win the World Cup.
With the number of teams going up from 32 to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, there will be 16 groups of three teams with the top two in each group going to an increased 32-team knockout stage, according to Sporting News.
The U.S. and Mexico have both hosted men's World Cups before, but this will be Canada's first time hosting the men's tournament!
There is no information yet on which games will be played in Canada or where they'll fall in the tournament. Tickets are also not yet available for purchase.