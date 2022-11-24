Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Canada's Coach Says They'll 'F' Croatia In The Next World Cup Game & It's 'As Simple As It Gets'

Watch out, Croatia! 👀

John Herdman. Right: The Canadian flag at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

@CanadaSoccerEN | Twitter

Canada's soccer team didn’t get the outcome they may have been hoping for in their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but there was still some solid team spirit on display.

On Wednesday, November 23, team Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world, but not without putting up a good fight.

The team started out strong and managed to hold their own, even providing a few nail-biting moments and shots that kept Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois busy.

After a fast start that led to a penalty kick by Alphonso Davies, which was ultimately blocked, a goal by Michy Batshuayi secured Belgium's win on the day.

Despite the loss it was praise all around for the Canucks, with many believing that Canada was the better team for most of the game.

And head coach John Herdman was definitely feeling the team spirit on the pitch following the defeat.

"I told them they belong here," he said after the team's defeat to Belgium.

"And we're going to go and F Croatia. That's as simple as it gets," he continued.

In another interview, he reiterated how proud he was of the players and said that "fans in the stadium can go away thinking that we're a football country."

"They brought their energy for 90 minutes ... We're going to this Croatia game with a fire in our bellies."

The team's performance even earned some compliments from Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez, who said in an interview that "Canada was better than us."

"They were very clear in what they wanted to do. This Canada team they got a lot of pace, little directness."

Henry Winter – Chief Football Writer at The Times Sport – tweeted that Canada's performance had "won many hearts."

He added, "Fantastic attitude, breathless attacking, gave absolutely everything."

The performance marked Canada's first FIFA World Cup match since the 1986 World Cup and there have already been so many wholesome moments from the Canadian team that might just have you reaching for a box of tissues.

Canada's next game, against Croatia, will kick off on Sunday, November 27.

If you've been wondering where to watch the World Cup in Canada, you can catch live coverage from Qatar on CTV. You can also stream games at TSN.com or through the TSN app.

Let's go, Canada!

    Janice Rodrigues
    Janice Rodrigues is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian immigration and passports, and is based in Scarborough, Ontario.
