Dua Lipa Says She Won't Be Performing At FIFA World Cup & It's For Political Reasons
"I will be cheering England on from afar."
Dua Lipa said she would not be performing at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar amid rumours of her attendance.
The 27-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story to clear the air about a possible performance and said she would not be performing or visiting until human rights issues have been cleared up.
"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar," said Lipa.
"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."
Dua Lipa's Instagram story.@dualipa | Instagram
The FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022, and there have been several human rights concerns regarding the location of the tournament, from LGBTQIA+ acceptance to migrant working conditions.
According to Workers' Welfare & Labour Rights, a program created in 2013 after Qatar won the right to host the cup in 2010, 30,000 workers worldwide have been enlisted to help build the FIFA World Cup stadiums.
The BBC reports that since 2010, Qatar has been criticized for how it treats foreign workers by human rights groups.
A report from Human Rights Watch in 2020 detailed migrant workers' experiences who reported "unpaid overtime, arbitrary deductions, delayed wages, withholding of wages, unpaid wages, or inaccurate wages."
A government spokesperson told the BBC that reforms have been put in place and are improving working conditions.
"Significant progress to ensure the reforms are effectively enforced has been made," said the government spokesperson. "The number of rule-breaking companies will continue to decline as enforcement measures take hold."
FIFA told the teams competing in the world cup to "now focus on the football" as controversy builds, and some players have planned peaceful protests, according to BBC Sport.
10 European team captains plan on wearing "One love" armbands to show their support during the World Cup.
Narcity reached out to Dua Lipa for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.